REET result 2021: Grievance forms available on RBSE portal

competitive exams

  • REET result grievance forms are available at http://www.reetbser21.com/.
Published on Nov 09, 2021 07:04 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

For the Rajasthan eligibility examination for teachers (REET) result which was released on November 2, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has made grievance forms available on the official website. Now, candidates can submit their grievances on result, score card and other aspects of the exam through these forms.

The Board has also released a step-by-step video tutorial on how to submit the grievances.

REET grievance form

REET was held on September 26 and as per official record, over 16 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

Ajay Vaishnav Bairagi of Ajmer and Govind Soni of Udaipur have topped the Level 1 examination and Kirat Singh of Sriganganagar, Surbhi Parikh of Bikaner, and Nibaram of Rajsamand have secured the first position in Level 2 exam.

A day after the declaration of the REET result, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced to fill 60,000 positions in schools in the state. In the review meeting of the education department, it has been decided to fill vacancies in various positions like teacher, basic computer instructor, senior computer instructor, lecturer, second grade teacher, basic education teacher, and physical education teacher, the CM’s tweet said.

 

 

Topics
rajasthan board rbse
TRENDING TOPICS
