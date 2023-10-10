Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the computer based examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), commonly referred to as SSC CPO 2023 from October 3 to 5, 2023. Two days after the exam, on October 7, preliminary answer key of the test was uploaded on the commission's website, ssc.nic.in. The window to raise objections got over on October 9. Next, results of the test will be announced. SSC CPO 2023 answer key objection window over, what happens next? (ssc.nic.in)

Candidates should note that the commission does not provide any prior information regarding result date or time. When announced, candidates can check cut-offs and other details on the result notification and their selection status in the result PDF. Names and roll numbers of shortlisted candidates will be mentioned on the result PDF.

These are the steps to check SSC CPO result 2023:

Go to ssc.nic.in. Now, go to the result page and then to CAPF. Open the result link and check your selection status for the next stage.

After releasing the tentative answer key, the commission invited objections from candidates on payment of ₹100 per question.

Candidates' feedback will be reviewed and if changes are required, it will be made and the final answer key will be prepared.

The final answer key is used for calculating marks and declaring results. No representation on the final answer key will be accepted.

