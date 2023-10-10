News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CPO 2023 answer key objection window over, what happens next?

SSC CPO 2023 answer key objection window over, what happens next?

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 10, 2023 03:39 PM IST

The window to raise objections got over on October 9. Next, results of the test will be announced.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the computer based examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), commonly referred to as SSC CPO 2023 from October 3 to 5, 2023. Two days after the exam, on October 7, preliminary answer key of the test was uploaded on the commission's website, ssc.nic.in. The window to raise objections got over on October 9. Next, results of the test will be announced.

SSC CPO 2023 answer key objection window over, what happens next? (ssc.nic.in)
SSC CPO 2023 answer key objection window over, what happens next? (ssc.nic.in)

Candidates should note that the commission does not provide any prior information regarding result date or time. When announced, candidates can check cut-offs and other details on the result notification and their selection status in the result PDF. Names and roll numbers of shortlisted candidates will be mentioned on the result PDF.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

These are the steps to check SSC CPO result 2023:

  1. Go to ssc.nic.in.
  2. Now, go to the result page and then to CAPF.
  3. Open the result link and check your selection status for the next stage.

After releasing the tentative answer key, the commission invited objections from candidates on payment of 100 per question.

Candidates' feedback will be reviewed and if changes are required, it will be made and the final answer key will be prepared.

The final answer key is used for calculating marks and declaring results. No representation on the final answer key will be accepted.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out