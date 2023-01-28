TANCET 2023 registration to begin on Feb 1, know how to apply

Anna University will begin the registration process for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) on February 1, 2023. The deadline for the submission of the application form is February 22. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The TANCET MCA examination will be conducted on March 25 from 10 am to 12 noon and the TANCET MBA examination will be conducted on March 25 from 2.30 PM To 04.30 PM. The CEETA - PG examination will be conducted on Sunday, March 26 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon.

Application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹1000 as TANCET 2023 application fee. For SC/SCA/ST the application fee is ₹500

The CEETA-PG application fee is Rs1500 and for the SC/SCA/ST category candidates the application fee is ₹750.

TANCET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in personal details, educational qualification

Upload photo and signature

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference.