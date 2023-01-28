TANCET 2023 registration to begin on Feb 1, know how to apply
TANCET 2023: Application process to begin on February 1, 2023 and the deadline for the submission of application form is February 22.
Anna University will begin the registration process for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) on February 1, 2023. The deadline for the submission of the application form is February 22. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at tancet.annauniv.edu.
The TANCET MCA examination will be conducted on March 25 from 10 am to 12 noon and the TANCET MBA examination will be conducted on March 25 from 2.30 PM To 04.30 PM. The CEETA - PG examination will be conducted on Sunday, March 26 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon.
Application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹1000 as TANCET 2023 application fee. For SC/SCA/ST the application fee is ₹500
The CEETA-PG application fee is Rs1500 and for the SC/SCA/ST category candidates the application fee is ₹750.
TANCET 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu
Register and proceed with the application
Fill in personal details, educational qualification
Upload photo and signature
Pay the application fee
Take a printout for future reference.