UGC NET Exam 2022: Advanced intimation slip released for October 8 exam

competitive exams
Published on Oct 04, 2022 01:29 PM IST

UGC NET Exam 2022 advanced intimation slip has been released for October 8, 2022 examination. The centre/ city can be checked through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Exam 2022 advanced intimation slip. The advanced intimation slip of centre/ city has been released for October 8, 2022 examination. Candidates can check the centre and city through the direct link available on official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The intimation slip has been released for Computer Science and Applications and Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics.

The candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application Number and Date of Birth from the website.

UGC NET Exam 2022 advanced intimation slip

Candidates who want to check the intimation slip can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on advanced city intimation link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your centre and city will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the city and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

