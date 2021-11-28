UP technical education (teaching) service exam on December 12: UPPSC

The Uttar Pradesh technical education (teaching) service exam will be held on December 12 for lecturer in civil engineering, lecturer in electrical engineering, lecturer in mechanical engineering, principal, English lecturer, workshop superintendent posts, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has said. The recruitment was announced in September.

The Commission had released the syllabus of the exam, earlier.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview.

The admit cards of all the candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be released on the website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The date of release of admit cards will be informed to candidates through the official website of the Commission. Candidates can download the admit card using their registration details. Candidates are suggested to read the guidelines given in the admit card before going to the exam centre.

UP technical education (teaching) service exam 2021 will be held to fill 1,370 lecturer, principal, librarian, workshop superintendent posts in various engineering, technical and non-engineering disciplines.

The exam date for other posts will be announced later, the Commission has informed candidates.