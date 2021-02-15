IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Delhi University reopens 4 more libraries for research scholars, faculty members
Delhi University.(HT file)
Delhi University.(HT file)
education

Delhi University reopens 4 more libraries for research scholars, faculty members

It announced that users will have to make prior registration to use the library facilities from 10 am to 4 pm on weekdays.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:06 AM IST

As part of its phased reopening amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Delhi University will allow research scholars and faculty members to access four more libraries across its campuses.

After allowing access to the central library last week, the varsity reopened the Central Science Library, Ratan Tata Library, South Delhi Campus Library, and Faculty of Law Library for Ph.D./MPhil scholars and faculty members on Monday.

It announced that users will have to make prior registration to use the library facilities from 10 am to 4 pm on weekdays.

"Library facilities under Delhi University Library System (DULS) will be made operational in phases. In the first phase, only bona fide faculty members, Ph.D./MPhil scholars will be allowed to use library reading room facilities. The reading room facilities would be limited from 10 am to 4 pm during the weekdays i.e. Monday to Friday," the university said in a notice.

Visitors will have to take permission through e-mail to the librarian before visiting the library.

For the central library, all reading rooms on research floor and three rooms on the ground floor will be available for the visitors. At the Central Science Library, two reading rooms on the first floor will be made available to the visitors, it said.

The Ratan Tata Library at the Delhi School of Economics will make the reading hall at the ground floor and the periodical section on first floor accessible to visitors.

While all the floors of the South Delhi Campus Library can be accessed by research scholars, the reading hall on the ground floor and first floor of the Faculty of Law Library will be available to visitors, the notice stated.

The library will also allow its members to borrow and return books and no "late return fine" would be charged for the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it advised the staff handling books to wear gloves, visitors have also been instructed to carry gloves and hand sanitiser and maintain social distancing.

"The user/staff who does not adhere to the guidelines would face disciplinary action like cancellation of membership etc," it said.

The Delhi University (DU) had announced reopening its campus and colleges from February 1 for final-year students who require access to facilities for practical purposes.

Schools, colleges, and universities across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of coronavirus.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi university covid-19 crisis
Close
Delhi University.(HT file)
Delhi University.(HT file)
education

Delhi University reopens 4 more libraries for research scholars, faculty members

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:06 AM IST
It announced that users will have to make prior registration to use the library facilities from 10 am to 4 pm on weekdays.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam.(Hindustan Times)
RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam.(Hindustan Times)
competitive exams

RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date announced for CBT 1, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:34 AM IST
  • RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: As per the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 23 apart from the examination scheduled to be held on February 15, 16, 17, 22, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
education

Educational institutes in Odisha to remain closed on Monday

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:24 AM IST
The authorities of technical institutes and industrial training centres will also not open their premises for students on February 15, School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSBC Constable admit card 2021.(HT Photo/Representative use)
CSBC Constable admit card 2021.(HT Photo/Representative use)
employment news

CSBC Constable admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 25, here's how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:11 PM IST
  • Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
J &amp; K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.(PTI file)
J & K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.(PTI file)
education

Mission Youth society approved to harness demographic dividend in J-K

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Mission Youth society approved to harness demographic dividend in J-K
READ FULL STORY
Close
JNU administrative building.(HT file)
JNU administrative building.(HT file)
education

JNU allows final-year PhD scholars to return to campus

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:27 PM IST
The university has also allowed the reopening of the library canteen with immediate effect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GPAT admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
GPAT admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

GPAT admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:19 PM IST
  • GPAT admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at gpat.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra School Education department will implement the STAR initiative over the next 5 years.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
Maharashtra School Education department will implement the STAR initiative over the next 5 years.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
mumbai news

Maharashtra to implement STARs project to improve learning in schools

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:00 PM IST
  • Strengthening the pre-primary education in the state through anganwadis with special emphasis on quality infrastructure, teachers training etc is part of the initiative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Service 2019 book list for exam preparation(Hindustan Times)
UPSC Civil Service 2019 book list for exam preparation(Hindustan Times)
competitive exams

JEE Main February 2021: Preparation tips for entrance exam

By Ramesh Batlish
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:00 PM IST
  • JEE Main February 2021: NTA will hold JEE Main in the first session from February 23 to 26, the second session from March 15 to 21, the third session from April 27 to 30, and the fourth session from May 24 to 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:24 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the JKSSB class 4 recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at jkssb.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uday Samant - Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
Uday Samant - Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
education

Maharashtra varsity exams to have online-offline mode option: Samant

PTI, Nanded
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Speaking to reporters in Nanded, Samant said the implementation of this process would be decided at the university level.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIMA MAT 2021 registration.(Screengrab )
AIMA MAT 2021 registration.(Screengrab )
admissions

AIMA MAT 2021 registration ends today, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:18 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at mat.aima.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
Representational image.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
education

'Govt colleges in Rajasthan will be opened at all sub-divisional headquarters'

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Govt colleges in Rajasthan will be opened at all sub-divisional headquarters: Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT FILE)
Representational image. (HT FILE)
board exams

Chhattisgarh schools for classes 9th to 12th to resume from Feb 15

PTI, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Offline or physical classes in universities and colleges would also start from Monday, agriculture minister Ravindra Choubey told reporters after the meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Student maintain social distancing in class after schools reopened more than 9 months after they were closed due to Covid-19.(HT PHOTO)
Student maintain social distancing in class after schools reopened more than 9 months after they were closed due to Covid-19.(HT PHOTO)
education

Schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 in Gujarat from Feb 18

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Attendance will not be compulsory for students, though, and online classes will continue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP