SSB Odisha TGT Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2064 posts till February 7

State Selection Board, Odisha has invited applications for TGT posts. The application process commenced on January 8 and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 7. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ssbodisha.ac.in. SSB Odisha invites applications for TGT posts, apply by Feb 7

SSB Odisha TGT Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2064 vacancies TGT-Arts, TGT-PCM, TGT-CBZ, Hindi, Sanskrit and Urdu Teachers and PET.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

SSB Odisha TGT Recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age limit for all categories of candidates shall be 21 years and the maximum age shall be 38 years as of January 1, 2024.

SSB Odisha TGT Recruitment 2024 selection process: The selection should only be based on a Written Test. The Written Test will carry a total mark of 150 and Muttipte-Choice Questions (MCQ )will be set. The duration of the test will be two hours.

SSB Odisha TGT Recruitment 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee is ₹500 for the Unreserved / SEBC category and ₹200 only for the Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe and PwD categories.

SSB Odisha TGT Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website at ssbodisha.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment to the posts of TGT in Non-Govt. Fully Aided High Schools of Odisha (Apply Online)”

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Pay the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details here.