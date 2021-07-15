Maharashtra SSC result today? Fresh update awaited

Maharashtra SSC result, like every other pending board exam result, will be released by July 31 as per Supreme Court order. Today, July 15, students and parents are eagerly waiting for the result, after several media reports were released based on an old tweet of state education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

On June 24, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had informed, in a series of tweets, about the admission process in first year college course. In one of the tweets, Gaikwad had said that the the online link to apply for this entrance test & the list of exam centres will be available post the declaration of SSC board results around July 15.

The education minister had said that admission to colleges will be held through a common entrance test. "No examination fee will be payable by eligible state board students since they have already paid exam fee for the cancelled SSC board exams. However, students from other boards will have to pay the stipulated fees to sit for the exams," she had tweeted.

While the online link to apply for this entrance test & the list of exam centres will be available post the declaration of SSC board results around July 15, the details about the likely timing & the exam format are being shared to help aspirants prepare better for the test. — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 24, 2021

There has been no other official announcement regarding the SSC result, after June 24.

Candidates should wait for an official announcement regarding this.

Maharashtra SSC result will be available on: https://mahresult.nic.in/ ,

https://mahahsscboard.in/, and https://results.gov.in/