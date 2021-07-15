UP Board result 2021: Know how, where to check

The UP Board result 2021 for classes 10 and 12 students is expected soon. Though the exact result date is not available, as per the Supreme Court order the result will be released by July 31. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the result on its official website. There is also a dedicated portal for UP board results.

UP Board result 2021: Know how to check

Candidates have to check the UP Board result 2021 using their roll number and date of birth. The result will be available on the official websites. Candidates should keep their admit card in hand for the result

Go to the official websites

Click on the class 10 result link or the class 12 result link

Enter the roll number and other details

Submit the details

Get the result

UP board result 2021: Know how to check on HT result portal

Go to https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/up-board-result

Click on either class 10 or class 12

Enter the roll number and other details

Submit the details

Get the result

UP board result 2021: Know where to check

UP board result websites are:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

UP board result 2021 date

UP board result will be released by July 31. This is in concurrence to the Supreme Court order where the top court had asked the state boards and the CBSE and the CISCE to declare the board exam results by the end of this month by adopting an alternative assessment criteria as board exams could not be held this year due to rising cases of the COVID-19.

UP board result 2021 time

The exact time of the UP board result 2021 has not been confirmed yet. The Board is likely to follow the past years' trend. Until the last year, a press conference was held before the declaration of the class 10, 12 board exams and after the state education minister and the UPMSP board chairman apprises the media about the performance of the students, the result link is activated on the website of the Board.

This year 56,03,813 candidates had registered for Class 10, 12 board exams in the state out of which 29,94,312 are Class 12 students and 26,09,501 are Class 10 students.