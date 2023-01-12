UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022 on January 12, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Defence Services Examination can check the results through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

A total of 198 candidates have qualified on the basis of results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.