ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020: Registration process to begin from tomorrow, check details here

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 17:02 IST

Indian Space Research Organization will be conducting the second edition of the ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020. The registration process will begin from tomorrow, February 3, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the programme online at isro.gov.in on or before February 24, 2020. After verifying the relevant certificates the final selection list will be published on March 30, 2020.

“The programme me will be of two weeks duration during summer holidays (May 11-22, 2020) and the schedule will include invited talks, experience sharing by the eminent scientists, facility and lab visits, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts, practical and feedback sessions,” reads the official notice.

Students who have completed their 8th standard and are currently pursuing 9th grade are eligible to apply for the programme. Students should be from CBSE, ICSE or any other state board that is recognized by the Government of India.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notice.