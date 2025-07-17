Is there going to be an Outrageous Season 2? What we know so far

BritBox’s newest period drama, Outrageous, has wrapped its debut season, and fans are already eager for more. The series is based on the real-life incidents surrounding the controversial Mitford siblings, and the show ends with an intense family portrait scene that leaves viewers with several unanswered questions. Set against the rocky backdrop of pre-WWII Europe, the finale hints that this wild story is far from over. Britbox has not yet renewed Outrageous for another season.(X/Britbox US)

The Mitford siblings, Nancy (Bessie Carter), Pamela (Isobel Jesper Jones), Tom (Toby Regbo), Diana (Joanna Vanderham), Unity (Shannon Watson), Jessica (Zoe Brough), and Deborah (Orla Hill) gather at their family home one last time. Things get tense as Nancy finally confronts Diana about her growing support and sympathy for fascists. Meanwhile, Jessica and Unity, who sit on opposite ends of the political spectrum, part ways as the world creeps closer to war.

Also read: Denise Richards claims estranged husband Aaron Phypers ‘threatened to kill’ her, granted restraining order

Will there be Outrageous season 2 on BritBox?

While BritBox hasn’t confirmed a second season, the cast is hopeful. In an interview with Decider, Bessie Carter, who plays the author Nancy Mitford, noted there’s “so much more” to explore from the Mitfords’ real lives. “When you read Mary Lovell’s book, you’re like, ‘What the hell?’ There is so much more,” she said.

Joanna Vanderham, who portrays Diana, agreed with her views. “I believe they have enough content for four seasons,” she explained, hinting that the story could follow the sisters through the Second World War and beyond. Her character’s future is especially dramatic: Diana was eventually imprisoned for her ties to British fascism. “Please, can we get to that season?” Vanderham laughed. “That’s got to happen!”

Also read: Watch | Chris Hemsworth joins Ed Sheeran onstage, plays drums in front of 70k fans in Limitless: Live Better Now

Outrageous Season 1 details

For now, Outrageous Season 1 includes six episodes, all currently available to stream on BritBox. Whether the show returns will depend on audience demand, and given the shocking real-life events still to come in the Mitford family saga, there’s plenty left to tell.

With passionate performances, real historical drama, and scandal in every scene, Outrageous has proven itself to be anything but ordinary. Fingers crossed that BritBox gives fans the next chapter.

FAQs:

1. Is Outrageous based on a true story?

Yes, Outrageous dramatizes the real lives of the Mitford sisters in 1930s Britain. The series is adapted from Mary Lovell’s book The Mitford Girls.

2. Is there going to be an Outrageous Season 2?

Neither BritBox nor the production team has officially greenlit Season 2 yet.

3. How many episodes of Outrageous are on BritBox?

Season 1 of Outrageous has six episodes, all of which are currently available for streaming on BritBox.