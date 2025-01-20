Live
Entertainment News Live Today January 20, 2025: Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Muthukumaran crowned winner of Vijay Sethupathi's show, takes home ₹ 40 lakh prize money
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here.
Latest entertainment news on January 20, 2025: Muthukumaran wins Bigg Boss Tamil 8.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
TV News Live Updates: Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Muthukumaran crowned winner of Vijay Sethupathi's show, takes home ₹ 40 lakh prize money
- Bigg Boss Tamil 8 winner Muthukumaran took home ₹ 40 lakh prize money and a shinning trophy, defeating Soundariya, VJ Vishal, Pavithra Lakshmi and Rayan.
Jan 20, 2025 12:51 AM IST
TV News Live Updates: Karan Veer Mehra is Bigg Boss 18 winner, beats Vivian DSena and Rajat Dalal to take home ₹50 lakh prize
- Karan Veer Mehra has been crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 18, with the host Salman Khan announcing it a little after midnight on Monday. He takes home ₹50 lakh.
Jan 20, 2025 12:46 AM IST
TV News Live Updates: Rajat Dalal fans call Bigg Boss 18 'fixed' as fitness influencer gets evicted from Salman Khan's show
- In shocking turn of event, fitness influencer Rajat Dalal, got evicted from Bigg Boss 18 finale race, finishing at the third position. Angry fans react.
Jan 20, 2025 12:44 AM IST
Anime News Live Updates: Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4: Exact release date, time and more
- Read to know more about the schedule and time of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4.
Jan 20, 2025 12:28 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Emergency box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's film shows growth, crosses ₹10 crore
- Emergency box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's biographical political thriller delves into the life of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
Jan 20, 2025 12:06 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Sachin Tendulkar spotted at Coldplay concert with Anjali and Sara in Mumbai. Watch
- Chris Martin's Coldplay concert in Mumbai was also attended by Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali and daughter Sara. Fans chanted Sachin's name at the concert.
