Live
Entertainment News Live Today January 26, 2025: Deepika Padukone walks the ramp for Sabyasachi for 1st time after daughter Dua's birth; fans compare her look with Rekha
Jan 26, 2025 7:21 AM IST
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for January 26, 2025.
Latest entertainment news on January 26, 2025: Fans thought Deepika Padukone looked like Rekha at the event.
Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 26, 2025 7:21 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Deepika Padukone walks the ramp for Sabyasachi for 1st time after daughter Dua's birth; fans compare her look with Rekha
- Deepika Padukone wore a cream shirt, matching trousers, and a trench coat. The actor tied her hair into a high bun and wore glasses too.
Jan 26, 2025 6:18 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Do you know Krushna Abhishek has bought a 3 BHK just for his clothes and shoes?
- In a new interview, Krushna Abhishek shared that he used to wear his uncle Govinda’s clothes while growing up.
Jan 26, 2025 6:13 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Shahid Kapoor says he was earlier sceptical of arranged marriage, but now endorses it: ‘Vivah was my practice session’
- Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015. They have two kids--daughter Misha and son Zain.
News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today January 26, 2025: Deepika Padukone walks the ramp for Sabyasachi for 1st time after daughter Dua's birth; fans compare her look with Rekha