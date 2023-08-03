Beyoncé skips Lizzo's name from Break My Soul performance amid sexual harassment lawsuit, fans react. Watch

Beyoncé decided to skip Lizzo’s name during her performance of Break My Soul (Queen’s Remix) held at a concert in Boston on Tuesday. This takes place a few days after the report that Lizzo is being accused by her three former dancers on the allegations of sexual harassment and hostile work environment. Several videos of Beyoncé appeared on Twitter where fans noticed that she skipped Lizzo's name. (Also read: Lizzo forced dancers to attend nude shows, indulge in vulgar acts: lawsuit) Fans noticed that Beyoncé did not include Lizzo's name during her recent performance.

Did Beyoncé skip Lizzo's name?

In several fan videos that emerged on Twitter soon after the concert, many noticed how Beyoncé omitted the name of Lizzo even as Lizzo’s name flashed up on the screen behind her. Instead, Beyoncé took Erykah Badu’s name four times.

Fan reactions

Fans reacted to the video and posted comments on the microblogging site. One said, "Lizzo girl... You lost." Another wrote, "this is much worse than the lawsuit." A second comment read, "If Queen B cancel you too… So the story is true.." "damn now I know for sure for sure this girl is guilty," read another comment.

Lizzo sued by former dancers

The complaint by three of Lizzo's former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez surfaced on Tuesday over claims that included sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. The accusations include sexual, religious and racial harassment, discrimination, as well as fat shaming. The plaintiffs also alleged that the singer and the production company did not give them pay them fairly during Lizzo's European tour. Lizzo has not yet responded to these allegations.

Earlier, Lizzo had shared a video of her watching the same set of Beyoncé at a previous show on the Renaissance tour. She wrote on Instagram saying, “In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to Happy Face by destiny’s child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies… I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time. I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is. We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor. Thank You Beyoncé.”

