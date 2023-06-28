Kajol says female pleasure should be normalised like eating and drinking: ‘It is a very normal part of life’

Kajol will be next seen in Lust Stories 2. The actor said in a recent interview during the promotions of the Netflix anthology that the concept of female pleasure should be normalized in the the same way that the society has normalise eating and drinking. (Also read: Kajol says she has always struggled to emote lust on screen: 'There are two things I don't have - sexy and sharam') Kajol will be next seen in Lust Stories 2.

About Lust Stories 2

In Lust Stories 2, Kajol stars in one of the segments directed by Badhaai Ho maker Amit R. Sharma. The segment also stars actor Kumud Mishra who plays her husband. Earlier the My Name is Khan actor had candidly revealed that she has always struggled with emoting lust on screen.

Kajol on normalising female pleasure

Now in a new interview with Filmfare, when Kajol was asked about the normalising the portrayal of female pleasure on screen, the actor said, "At one point in time as a society, we were very open about it. It was part of our ancient texts and our education. We later closed ourselves off from it. But at the end of the day, it is a very normal part of life that we cannot do without. I think it needs to be normalised the same way that we've normalised eating and drinking. It's really a question of making it a part of the conversation rather than closing it off. Trying not to talk about it gives it all the more attention and focus."

Evolution of lust in cinema

In the same interview, Kajol also spoke about the evolution of lust in cinema over the years. "Lust used to be two flowers coming together at one point. Two red roses used to come together and that was it. Next, she's pregnant hahaha. So I think we've evolved just a step forward and decided to make something like Lust Stories 2. I believe cinema reflects society. Right now, the movies are speaking in the language that love is defined by today. As far as eternal love stories are concerned, I don't think anyone believes in it today. Nobody wants to die for anyone for sure. There is no belief in eternal love stories. If not you, there will be someone else. People believe in multiple soulmates these days. And therefore, all the love stories we've made so far have been very differently made. They're based more on friendships, modern relationships and society." said the actor.

Lust Stories 2 is a four-part anthology which is the sequel to Netflix India's Emmy nominated series Lust Stories (2018). It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films and Ashi Dua's Flying Unicorn Entertainment. The anthology also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta, Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur. The other directors are Konkona Sensharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. Lust Stories releases on Netflix India on June 29.

