Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Kajol, who wore what at style awards
Sonam Kapoor’s unique black saree and vintage netted fascinator to Kajol’s vibrant yellow gown marked by volume. The Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards red carpet brought the boldest, the sexiest, and some truly avant garde looks. See pics, video here.fashion and trends Updated: Feb 13, 2019 13:12 IST
Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone, Sonam Kapoor, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha: Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday saw a sea of statement dresses. From chic gowns with showstopping trains and thigh high slits to sexy silhouettes that made our jaws drop, these women were in a league of their own, warranting a closer look at each of their red carpet looks.
From Deepika slaying in a puffy coral gown charged with surrealism and Kajol lighting up the red carpet in a stunning yellow gown and bold earrings to Sonam deciding to go all-out by slipping into head-to-toe black, these are the looks we have to talk about. Take a look at the best-dressed celebs right here:
Kajol surprised us by wearing a bright La Bourjoisie gown
Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in an ethereal Yousef Aljasmi gown with ornate appliqué
Shilpa Shetty stunned in a metallic Julien Macdonald dress with a leg slit
Karisma Kapoor looked timeless in an embroidered Tony Ward gown
Sonam Kapoor threw us a curve ball in a glamorous black Shehla Khan saree and tricky-to-style net fascinator by milliner-to-the-stars Philip Treacy
Deepika Padukone looked every bit the Bollywood glamazon in a puffy coral taffeta ball gown by Jean Louis Sabaji
Sonakshi Sinha wore a Dhruv Kapoor pantsuit with a padded shoulder blazer
Mouni Roy wore a romantic pale pink Reem Acra gown
Sunny Leone made an elegant statement in an embroidered white gown
Pooja Hegde wore a dreamy tiered ruffle gown by Shriya Som
Warina Hussain was a vision in a sheer black gown by Sarah Al Abdallah
Diana Penty was polished and sexy in a strapless Shriya Som gown
