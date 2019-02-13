Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Kajol, who wore what at style awards

Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone, Sonam Kapoor, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha: Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday saw a sea of statement dresses. From chic gowns with showstopping trains and thigh high slits to sexy silhouettes that made our jaws drop, these women were in a league of their own, warranting a closer look at each of their red carpet looks.

From Deepika slaying in a puffy coral gown charged with surrealism and Kajol lighting up the red carpet in a stunning yellow gown and bold earrings to Sonam deciding to go all-out by slipping into head-to-toe black, these are the looks we have to talk about. Take a look at the best-dressed celebs right here:

Kajol surprised us by wearing a bright La Bourjoisie gown

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in an ethereal Yousef Aljasmi gown with ornate appliqué

Shilpa Shetty stunned in a metallic Julien Macdonald dress with a leg slit

Karisma Kapoor looked timeless in an embroidered Tony Ward gown

Sonam Kapoor threw us a curve ball in a glamorous black Shehla Khan saree and tricky-to-style net fascinator by milliner-to-the-stars Philip Treacy

Deepika Padukone looked every bit the Bollywood glamazon in a puffy coral taffeta ball gown by Jean Louis Sabaji

Sonakshi Sinha wore a Dhruv Kapoor pantsuit with a padded shoulder blazer

Mouni Roy wore a romantic pale pink Reem Acra gown

Sunny Leone made an elegant statement in an embroidered white gown

Pooja Hegde wore a dreamy tiered ruffle gown by Shriya Som

Warina Hussain was a vision in a sheer black gown by Sarah Al Abdallah

Diana Penty was polished and sexy in a strapless Shriya Som gown

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 13:11 IST