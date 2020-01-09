Power dept’s exec engineer suspended at public hearing by CM Khattar

gurugram

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 13:44 IST

Coming down heavily on the electricity board, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday suspended an executive engineer for damaging the property of a horticulture farmer, while shifting high-tension wires underground.

Khattar, while addressing the monthly grievance meeting at John Hall, took a strong stance on the complaint filed by Ram Pratap, a Farukhnagar farmer, against Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL).

According to the complainant, the electricity department irresponsibly dug the property to shift 66KV high-tension wires underground. “Without giving any information or proper notice, the electricity department took an angular L-shaped alignment, entirely damaging the property. They could have carried out the task in a straight line,” said Ram Pratap, the complainant.

On being asked for an explanation, it was revealed that Ramanand Misra, executive engineer, HVPN, was unaware of the details of the matter. “Officers should have reacted to the complaint when it was filed but they did not take any notice of it,” said Khattar, suspending Misra.

He ordered him to leave the hall immediately.

Atul Agarwal, senior engineer, HVPN, said, “Transmission lines are being laid for the substation at the transport hub in Sector 8, IMT Manesar. We take an angular alignment in case of an underground obstruction. The complainant was given 3,98,000 as compensation based on the calculation done by the horticulture department.”

Ram Pratap, however, said that the compensation amounts to only one-fourth of the loss he has suffered. Misra, who was suspended, did not respond to queries. In another issue of high-tension wires hanging over houses in Patel Nagar, the CM asked the HVPNL to find a concrete solution to the problem. The issue was raised in the previous meeting held in December 2019.

“Based on the inspection and survey, there can be no construction within a 13.5-metre radius of high-tension wires. But it has been found that 228 properties in the area, mostly residential, which are not more than three floors and are built in an unauthorised way while seven plots are vacant,” said Agarwal.

He said that there is no clarity on putting the wires underground as per the Right of Way policy. The CM, while directing the officials, to find ways to implement the policy with the help of the department concerned, said, “Any further policy formulation can also be taken into account, if required.”