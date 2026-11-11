CM Hemant Soren orders CBI probe into Jharkhand tribal activist’s death; SHO suspended

“The CBI will now investigate the Nisha Bhagat case. Orders have been issued,” CM Soren announced on X.

The tribal leader died allegedly by suicide on November 6 after going live on Facebook , accusing the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha -led government in the state and land brokers of harassing her. Her parents have alleged a conspiracy behind her death and demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday ordered a CBI probe into the death of 39-year-old tribal activist and leader, hours after the officer-in-charge of Pithoria police station was removed from his post following conspiracy allegations.

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The development came on a day the National Commission for Scheduled Tribe (NCST) directed officials to probe into the case, and submit a report within seven days, further warning of legal action in case of non-compliance, according to an official notice, seen by HT.

Taking a suo motu cognisance of the case, the NCST served the notice to Jharkhand chief secretary, director general of police, and Ranchi SSP.

The NCST has further warned that failure to comply or provide the requested information within seven days will result in legal action, compelling the officials to appear personally or through representatives before the Commission in New Delhi.

“...you are hereby requested to submit the information regarding the action taken on the related allegations/matters and information to the undersigned within seven days of the receipt of this notice by post, in person, or through any other means of communication,” the ST panel’s notice said.

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against two accused on November 7 based on a complaint lodged by the activist’s father, an officer said.

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“...Besides, officer-in-charge Satish Kumar Pandey has been sent to the police lines,” Ranchi (Rural) SP Gaurav Goswami was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.