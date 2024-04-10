Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Live Updates: Festivities begin in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Kerala
Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Live Updates: Muslims across the world geared up to sight the crescent moon on the night of April 9 - however, the moon could only be sighted in less parts of the country. In India, only in the states of Kerala and Jammu & kashmir, the crescent moon was sighted. Hence, only Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala will be celebrating Eid-Ul-Fitr today while the rest of the country will be celebrating Eid on April 11. In Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, USA, United Kingdom and other countries in the Middle East, the crescent moon was not sighted on April 8 - hence, Chand Raat was marked on April 9 evening.
Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal - the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. Eid means celebrations, while Fitr means breaking of the fast. After a month-long fast during Ramadan, Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr. On April 9, Muslims expected to sight the crescent moon. However, in majority of the places, the moon was not visible.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Live Updates: Ramadan for this year started on March 11. The month-long fasting continued for a month. However, the crescent moon was sighted only in two states of India - Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir. Hence, Ladakh, Kerala and Jammu & kashmir will be celebrating Eid-Ul-Fitr today - April 10, while the rest of the country will be celebrating Eid on April 11. This marks 30 days of fasting for the other states of the country, instead of 29 days of fasting
Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Live Updates: Kerala gearing up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday
Kerala's Muslim Clerics including Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal and Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar announced on Tuesday that Eid-Ul-Fitr will be observed in the state on Wednesday.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Live Updates: Indonesians travel to their hometowns are celebrating Eid
Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Live Updates: About 193 million Indonesians travelled across the country to unite with their families on the occasion of Eid. The annual migration is known as mudik, or exodus. People travel bymotorcycles, cars, buses, planes or by boat to visit their families.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Live Updates: Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Eid on April 10
Announced by the the Union Territory's grand Mufti Nasir-Ul-Islam on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir will be celebrating Eid-Ul-Fitr on Wednesday. The Shawwal crescent moon was sighted in the state on Tuesday night. Ladakh will also celebrate Eid with Jammu & Kashmir on the same day.