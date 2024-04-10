Summary

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Live Updates: Muslims across the world geared up to sight the crescent moon on the night of April 9 - however, the moon could only be sighted in less parts of the country. In India, only in the states of Kerala and Jammu & kashmir, the crescent moon was sighted. Hence, only Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala will be celebrating Eid-Ul-Fitr today while the rest of the country will be celebrating Eid on April 11. In Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, USA, United Kingdom and other countries in the Middle East, the crescent moon was not sighted on April 8 - hence, Chand Raat was marked on April 9 evening.

Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal - the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. Eid means celebrations, while Fitr means breaking of the fast. After a month-long fast during Ramadan, Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr. On April 9, Muslims expected to sight the crescent moon. However, in majority of the places, the moon was not visible.