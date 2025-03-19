Avoid energy crashes: Add these nutrient-rich best Suhoor and Iftar foods to your diet for a powerful Ramadan

During Ramadan fasting, both suhoor or sehri and iftar meals should include a balance of complex carbohydrates, lean proteins, healthy fats and fiber. This ensures sustained energy, prevents blood sugar spikes and supports overall health. Ultimate Ramadan 2025 diet plan: Dietitian-approved tips on best foods to eat and avoid in Suhoor, Iftar.(Image by Mom and Kids)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, Head of the Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospital in Kharghar Navi Mumbai, recommended the following tips -

1. Hydration is paramount: Dehydration is a major concern during fasting. Prioritise water intake between iftar and suhoor. Include hydrating foods in both meals.

2. Portion control: Avoid overeating, especially at iftar. Large meals can lead to digestive discomfort and sluggishness.

3. Minimise processed foods: Limit intake of fried, sugary and processed foods. These foods offer little nutritional value and can lead to energy crashes.

Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) essentials:

1. Complex Carbohydrates:

Oats: Provide slow-releasing energy.

Whole-grain bread: A good source of fiber.

Brown rice: Offers sustained energy and nutrients.

2. Lean Proteins:

Eggs: A complete protein source.

Greek yogurt: High in protein and probiotics.

Nuts and seeds: Provide protein and healthy fats.

3. Healthy Fats:

Avocado: Rich in healthy fats and fiber.

Nuts and seeds: Offer essential fatty acids.

Hydrating Foods:

Fruits like watermelon and cucumber.

Yogurt with added fruit.

4. Hydration:

Plenty of water.

Herbal teas.

The first meal before fasting is called Suhoor. It is eaten before dawn. and with a prayer, the fast is started. As the daytime ends, the fast is broken with dates and water. Along with this, a gratitude prayer is also expressed. (Pexels)

Iftar (breaking the fast) essentials:

1. Dates:

A traditional way to break the fast, providing natural sugars for quick energy.

2. Hydration:

Water: Replenishes lost fluids.

Soups: Provide hydration and nutrients.

3. Lean Proteins:

Grilled chicken or fish: Support muscle recovery.

Lentils and chickpeas: Plant-based protein sources.

4. Complex Carbohydrates:

Brown rice or quinoa: Provide sustained energy.

Whole-wheat bread.

5. Vegetables:

Include a variety of vegetables for vitamins, minerals and fiber.

6. Healthy Fats:

Avocado, or a small amount of healthy oils like olive oil.

7. Portion Control:

Start with a light meal, then wait a while before having the main meal.

Dietitian's tips:

Plan Ahead: Prepare meals in advance to ensure healthy choices.

Prepare meals in advance to ensure healthy choices. Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to hunger and fullness cues.

Pay attention to hunger and fullness cues. Stay Active: Light exercise after Iftar can aid digestion.

Light exercise after Iftar can aid digestion. Limit Caffeine: Reduce caffeine intake to prevent dehydration and sleep disruption.

Reduce caffeine intake to prevent dehydration and sleep disruption. Mindful Eating: Be present while eating, savoring each bite.

By following these guidelines, individuals can maintain their energy levels, support their overall health and have a more fulfilling Ramadan experience.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.