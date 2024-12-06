Dinner at 7pm and ghee coffee: Rakul Preet Singh’s fit food formula details revealed. Should you follow her diet plan?

In an interview with the popular podcaster and Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh had spilled the beans on her detailed diet plan and had shared, “My day starts with hot water and then I have some sort of a cinnamon water or haldi water or something and then I have like five soaked almonds and one soaked walnut and I have my ghee coffee. Depending on when I finish my workout, I either have a protein smoothie or I do a heavy breakfast which would be eggs with poha or with the sprouts cheela.” Rakul Preet Singh’s diet plan: Can it help you lose weight?(Photo by Instagram/rakulpreet)

Inside Rakul Preet’s daily diet

Rakul had further revealed, “Lunch generally would be either rice or jawaar roti with sabzi and some form of protein which is either fish or chicken. For my snack at 4:35pm, I like to have protein chia pudding. Then I will have some fruit and yogurt or some peanut butter toast, if I'm still on a shoot, or some nuts. I try to finish my dinner by seven and that's largely again some form of carb but lesser carb than in the afternoon and protein and sabzi.”

Sharing her opinion on Rakul's diet in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prachi Chandra, Lead Clinical Nutritionist at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, said, “The diet mentioned by the celebrity is fairly a good one but including any type of protein shakes should be done after consulting a qualified registered dietitian or nutritionist only. Adding just any protein supplement to aid in weight loss is not a good option.”

The truth about celebrity diets:

Asserting that losing weight or getting in shape becomes easier when you truly understand your health, the diet expert advised, “Instead of relying on online trends or quick fixes, it's better to know your body first. Weight loss isn't just about counting calories. Many diets emphasize or focus on majorly two macronutrients like carbs and fats. While this method may works for some, but there's still much we don't fully understand about the biological and environmental factors that affect weight loss efforts.”

It is no secret that the timing of your meals has a big impact on how you control your weight. Prachi Chandra suggested, “Eating dinner early, ideally two to three hours before bed is advantageous. Sleep disturbances caused by late-night eating can result in hormonal disbalance that might impede weight loss, particularly if this behavior becomes habitual. Eating late night causes acid reflux which causes more difficultly in getting a good night's sleep. Consider eating early dinner by 6-7 pm instead of eating later in the evening to optimise weight loss. This can enhance calorie management, blood sugar regulation and digestion while better synchronizing with your body's Circadian rhythm. Additionally, it prolongs the nighttime fast, which promotes fat-burning and improves hormone balance. It also promotes gut health, lower stress levels, boost cell function and reduce inflammation.”

According to her, if anyone wants to increase protein content in the diet, it should come from natural, plant and lean meat- based sources such as whole pulses, legumes, nuts, soyabean, low fat dairy and eggs. Prachi Chandra explained, “The amount will be decided based on your body requirements, physical activity levels & medical condition. Nutrient-dense foods such as nuts especially walnuts and almonds are great for snacking. They can aid in weight loss despite having a high-calorie density. The nutrient density is due to high content of good fats (omega -3) and proteins, vitamins and micronutrients contributing to high satiety. Almost all nuts are heart-healthy, good for brain health and blood sugar control and are keto diet-friendly.”

She concluded, “Remember to follow a diet that you can sustain lifelong, do lifestyle changes gradually and be consistent. Following fad diets or celebrity suggested diets will not help in the long-term. What will be the result of diet and lifestyle modifications will vary from individual to individual. One type of diet will not suit all.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.