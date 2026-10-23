Everyday Explained: Why your nose starts running every time you eat spicy food
From chilli peppers to hot sauces, here are the reasons why spicy food often triggers a runny nose.
Do you also love spicy food but avoid it because it often leaves you with a runny nose? You are not alone. From fiery curries to chilli snacks, spicy dishes can trigger an unexpected nasal reaction, even when you are not suffering from a cold. But why does this happen, and what goes on inside your body when you eat something spicy? In this edition of ‘Everyday Explained,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Sumit Kumar Gaur, Senior Consultant in ENT, Apollo hospital, Bannerghatta road, to understand the science behind this.
Also read | Everyday Explained: Why some people feel dizzy and nauseous while reading or looking at their phones during a car ride
What causes a runny nose after eating spicy food?
According to Dr Gaur, a runny nose while eating spicy food is a condition known as gustatory rhinitis. It is a form of non-allergic rhinitis in which the nose produces excess watery mucus in response to certain foods, particularly those containing chilli, pepper and other pungent spices. Unlike an allergic reaction, this response is generally triggered by sensory nerve stimulation rather than an immune response to a food allergen.
“Chilli contains capsaicin, a compound responsible for its characteristic heat. When we eat chilli, capsaicin activates the transient receptor potential vanilloid 1 (TRPV1) receptors, which are found on sensory nerve endings in the mouth and other parts of the upper respiratory tract,” said Dr Gaur. These receptors normally respond to heat and certain irritating chemicals.
Their activation sends signals through the nervous system, producing the familiar burning sensation associated with spicy food. In susceptible individuals, this stimulation also triggers reflex responses that increase mucus secretion in the nose, resulting in a watery discharge.
The process involves the autonomic nervous system, particularly parasympathetic nerve pathways that regulate nasal gland secretions. This is why a person may experience a runny nose even when they are not experiencing a cold, infection or allergy. The response can occur within minutes of eating and usually settles once the stimulus is removed.
What else triggers a runny nose?
“Chilli is not the only trigger. Hot mustard, horseradish, black pepper and other pungent ingredients can produce similar effects in some individuals,” said Dr Gaur. Temperature may also play a role, as very hot foods can stimulate sensory pathways and increase nasal secretions. However, the response varies considerably between individuals. Some people may experience pronounced nasal discharge after eating even mildly spicy food, while others can tolerate very spicy meals without any symptoms.
Gustatory rhinitis is generally harmless and does not mean that the person has an allergy to chilli or that their body cannot tolerate spicy food. The main distinction is that gustatory rhinitis typically causes clear, watery nasal discharge during or shortly after eating, without symptoms such as widespread itching, hives, facial swelling or breathing difficulty. If these other symptoms occur, an allergic reaction or another medical problem must be considered.
Dr Gaur highlighted that for people who experience this regularly, reducing the intensity of spices, identifying specific triggers and keeping tissues handy may be sufficient. Saline nasal sprays can help with nasal comfort, while persistent or troublesome symptoms can be assessed by an ENT specialist. In some cases, a doctor may recommend ipratropium bromide nasal spray, which reduces watery nasal secretion.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.