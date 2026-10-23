Everyday Explained: Why your nose starts running every time you eat spicy food

According to Dr Gaur, a runny nose while eating spicy food is a condition known as gustatory rhinitis. It is a form of non-allergic rhinitis in which the nose produces excess watery mucus in response to certain foods, particularly those containing chilli, pepper and other pungent spices. Unlike an allergic reaction, this response is generally triggered by sensory nerve stimulation rather than an immune response to a food allergen.

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Do you also love spicy food but avoid it because it often leaves you with a runny nose? You are not alone. From fiery curries to chilli snacks, spicy dishes can trigger an unexpected nasal reaction, even when you are not suffering from a cold. But why does this happen, and what goes on inside your body when you eat something spicy? In this edition of ‘Everyday Explained,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Sumit Kumar Gaur, Senior Consultant in ENT, Apollo hospital, Bannerghatta road, to understand the science behind this.

“Chilli contains capsaicin, a compound responsible for its characteristic heat. When we eat chilli, capsaicin activates the transient receptor potential vanilloid 1 (TRPV1) receptors, which are found on sensory nerve endings in the mouth and other parts of the upper respiratory tract,” said Dr Gaur. These receptors normally respond to heat and certain irritating chemicals.

Their activation sends signals through the nervous system, producing the familiar burning sensation associated with spicy food. In susceptible individuals, this stimulation also triggers reflex responses that increase mucus secretion in the nose, resulting in a watery discharge.

The process involves the autonomic nervous system, particularly parasympathetic nerve pathways that regulate nasal gland secretions. This is why a person may experience a runny nose even when they are not experiencing a cold, infection or allergy. The response can occur within minutes of eating and usually settles once the stimulus is removed.