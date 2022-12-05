Fatty liver cure tips: Nutritional diet, supplements, lifestyle, fitness tweaks

Maintaining good health requires the body to undergo regular detoxification and the liver is crucial to this process where most liver conditions can be avoided. Doctors assert that the work-from-home situation and the inactivity experienced during lockdowns have led to a rise in disorders related to the liver and today, about one member of every family suffers from fatty liver.

It has emerged as a significant global issue and an independent risk factor for cardiac illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity and cholesterol. The main concern is cardiac problems brought on by fatty liver because ultrasonography often finds it in patients, especially younger ones and while liver illnesses might not initially exhibit symptoms, fatty liver can be identified early and healed.

What is fatty liver?

As the body is overrun with alcohol, abnormal fat deposits begin to accumulate in the liver. Scar tissue gradually replaces the healthy liver tissue as a result of the inflammation and scarring caused by this and when your liver malfunctions, you end up on the transplant waiting list however, there are other factors besides alcohol that may contribute to the same condition.

NAFLD, also known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, is the other kind that is brought on by being overweight or obese, consuming excessive amounts of sugar and processed carbs, leading a sedentary lifestyle and having symptoms of metabolic syndrome. It is quickly rising to the top of the list of liver transplant diseases.

Tips to cure fatty liver:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sushrut Pownikar, Head-Quality Assurance and Deputy Director – Oncquest Laboratories, shared, “The lifestyle changes that are recommended to help reduce fatty liver are; plain and simple diet, intermittent fasting is known to help in some cases. Replace saturated/ trans fats with unsaturated fats. Eat food with a low glycaemic index. Avoid sugar-based fruit drinks. Coffee has been advocated as a good add-on, 2-3 cups with low-fat milk and no sugar help reduce fatty liver. Alcohol in low doses has been seen to be beneficial, but higher dose risk increases. Avoid processed food. Exercise e.g., brisk walking, running or any other aerobic activity. Sleep 6-8 hours. Liver function tests/ USG are indicated in case of inflammation is suspected in the liver. You should always consult your physician before starting any of the above-mentioned changes.”

Hence, green leafy vegetables and organic fruits should both be a part of the diet and it is advised to limit sugar intake if you have insulin resistance. Foods that are high in fat and fatty foods are challenging for the liver to metabolise. Some of the foods that aid in lowering fatty liver illnesses include cinnamon, apple cider vinegar, turmeric, and Indian gooseberry, often known as amla. The doctor advise drinking 10 to 12 glasses of water each day to maintain the body hydrated and promote blood circulation.

Sujeesh Sukumaran, Co-Founder of Jollywell, recommended, “A change in lifestyle is mandatory to prevent fatty liver from progressing to liver disease. Fatty liver disease has no symptoms, but if left untreated, it can become a chronic liver disease; it is more likely to develop in people who are overweight or have abnormal cholesterol levels, insulin resistance, diabetes, high blood pressure, or thyroid disorders. Weight loss can be the single most effective strategy to prevent progression of fatty liver because it can help lessen fibrosis, inflammation, and liver fat. Exercises for weight loss must include both aerobic and resistance training.”

According to him, several supplements can help with the problems associated with a fatty liver:

1. Milk thistle is frequently promoted for its liver-protective properties and is commonly used as a complementary therapy by people with liver damage.

2. Dandelion extract has been widely used to treat several liver diseases due to its high concentration of phytonutrients that have been shown to protect the liver.

Regular exercise also reduces the synthesis of fatty acids, increases the oxidation of fatty acids and protects the mitochondria and hepatocytes from harm. Nimish Dayalu, Yoga Guru and CEO of Zoga Wellness, asserted, "No journey in fitness can be complete without a healthy diet, restraint, and mindful eating. A sattvic diet, ayurveda guidelines or many of the modern goal based diets carried out under supervision can help you get fantastic results. Specific yogik postures that can be practiced daily – cow face, boat, fish, bow pose etc, are available to stimulate, stretch and strengthen the liver. These postures convert the liver fat into energy for the body, quite incredible. Direct experience. That’s the secret. You should seek that. Do not pay heed to anyone else’s experience. " adds