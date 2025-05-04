Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Foods to support fertility in women with endometriosis

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
May 04, 2025 05:09 PM IST

Doctor says these everyday foods can dramatically boost fertility in endometriosis warriors

A fertility-promoting diet is a lifesaver for women with endometriosis, soothing inflammation, balancing hormones and creating a perfect environment for conception. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Smeet Patel, Endometriosis Specialist at Mayflower Women’s Hospital in Ahmedabad, shared, “Anti-inflammatory food is essential, with omega-3 rich foods like salmon, flaxseed and walnuts fighting the inflammatory effects of endometriosis.”

Trying to get pregnant with endometriosis? This diet could change everything.(Image by Pexels)
Trying to get pregnant with endometriosis? This diet could change everything.(Image by Pexels)

In most women, the endometrium grows within the uterus. In women with endometriosis, the tissue could grow anywhere in the abdomen — the vagina, rectum, bladder, appendix, abdominal wall, even the upper abdomen.(HT Illustration: Shrikrishna Patkar)
In most women, the endometrium grows within the uterus. In women with endometriosis, the tissue could grow anywhere in the abdomen — the vagina, rectum, bladder, appendix, abdominal wall, even the upper abdomen.(HT Illustration: Shrikrishna Patkar)

Fertility-first diet that helps endo patients get pregnant

According to Dr Smeet Patel, greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that enhance reproductive well-being. He revealed, “Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli and cauliflower support estrogen metabolism, important in controlling the estrogen dominance frequently linked with endometriosis. Whole grains such as quinoa, brown rice and oats stabilise blood sugar levels and help balance hormones, minimizing insulin spikes that can exacerbate symptoms.”

Endometriosis is a chronic inflammatory disease of the pelvic organs of women, and is caused by abnormal growth.(Shutterstock)
Endometriosis is a chronic inflammatory disease of the pelvic organs of women, and is caused by abnormal growth.(Shutterstock)

The expert added, “Lean proteins such as organic chicken, eggs and vegetable sources including lentils and chickpeas contain amino acids needed for the formation and regulation of hormones and subsequently improving egg quality. Avocado, olive oil, and nuts deliver healthy fats needed for regulating hormones and reducing inflammation.”

Endometriosis: Foods to eat or avoid, exercise tips, lifestyle changes to make&nbsp;(Pixabay)
Endometriosis: Foods to eat or avoid, exercise tips, lifestyle changes to make (Pixabay)

Fighting endometriosis naturally

While foods such as beans, lentils and cereals fortify iron because patients with endometriosis lose a great deal of blood throughout their cycles, pumpkin seed, chickpeas, and shellfish zinc promote egg quality and reproductive wellness. Dr Smeet Patel pointed out, “Fortified dairy products, fatty fish and sun vitamin D promote ovarian function and implantation. Hydration is equally important, with proper quantities of water utilized to remove toxins and support cellular function.”

He suggested that steering clear of pro-inflammatory foods such as processed sugar, dairy, red meat, and trans fats can also enhance fertility. Dr Smeet Patel concluded, “Healthy eating and lifestyle modifications like stress reduction and exercise can also greatly improve reproductive health in endometriosis women. There is no diet that can guarantee pregnancy but a healthy anti-inflammatory diet will improve fertility and overall health to its maximum capability, making it possible for women with endometriosis-associated infertility to become pregnant.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Foods to support fertility in women with endometriosis
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On