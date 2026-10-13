Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai shares his unfiltered take on mental health, self-motivation and advice for youth: 'You must take care of your body'

At the sidelines of Suhel Seth’s recent book launch in Bengaluru, former Infosys CFO and tech titan TV Mohandas Pai didn’t hold back when asked about wellness and fitness. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the veteran corporate leader shared his honest views on mental health. Also read | Billionaire founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shares her diet and fitness secrets in exclusive interview

His takeaway? Life isn't as complicated as the internet makes it out to be — here is everything he had to say about self-motivation, and his old-school approach to staying fit.

On mental health If you’re expecting him to endorse meditation apps, think again. When asked about his mental health rituals, he made it clear that the concept itself feels alien to his generation: "Look, mental health is something that we never understood.”

For him, resilience isn't about processing emotions — it’s about sheer grit. "What is mental health? Mental health is about ensuring you are mentally strong enough to face life. And we never thought that we were weak or depressed. We also got depressed once in a while because it is a normal human feeling. But the issue of mental health is never something innate in us," he said.

'Just live your life and be optimistic' Forget intricate self-care habits or elaborate morning routines. For him, staying busy, taking calls, and executing ideas are what keep the motor running. When pressed on physical and mental self-care — like going for a swim or taking daily walks — Mohandas Pai shared, “Look, we live normal lives. I am self-motivated. I wake up in the morning and get a lot of ideas. I walk to my office, call people up, get them to do things, and feel motivated. And till the end of the day, I want to do it, so I call up people. I am just self-motivated.”

So, what is the veteran corporate leader's recipe for navigating today's high-pressure, fast-paced world? It turns out his advice boils down to a classic perspective: "Just live your life and be optimistic and try to push the agenda, try to push everything that you do. That's all. There is nothing else. Life is simple. You have got one life." He grounded his outlook in basic fundamentals: "You must understand, the sun will rise in the morning, set in the evening. Whatever you do, make the most of it."

'You have to exercise' He takes physical health seriously. When asked about his approach to staying physically fit, he laid out a straightforward two-part rule: control your diet and keep moving. "The important thing is, you have to first of all, have a nice diet to make sure you don't add on weight. Second, you have to exercise, lift some weights, and walk. Physically, you have got to be alert because the body is very important," he shared. Also read | Nagarjuna reveals diet and fitness secrets for impressive physique: ‘I do intermittent fasting every day’

He added that he experienced a major physical refresh during the Covid-19 lockdown, using the isolated period to build a disciplined home workout habit. "In fact, during Covid-19 (pandemic), I stayed home for one year, and I exercised in the morning and evening. I rejuvenated myself. It's an unbelievable experience because I never spent one year without going outside the door," he revealed.

In a world where wellness culture, burnout retreats, and mental health dominate corporate dialogue, Mohandas Pai offered an old-school counter-narrative: take care of your body, keep moving forward, and don't overthink it. “I think the important thing is, you must take care of your body, you must take care of yourself. You have only one life, and nobody cares for you. You care for yourself, and that is it. Life is simple," he concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.