Health expert says start doing these 5 things today to protect yourself from colon cancer

Colon cancer is one of the most common cancers across the country, but did you know it is highly preventable and treatable when detected early? Moreover, awareness, lifestyle changes and regular screenings can prevent this cancer. Colon cancer rates are rising. Here are 5 things you can do to protect yourself.(Image by Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jaipal Reddy, surgical oncologist at Onco Life Cancer Center in Talegaon, revealed five key things you should know about colon cancer prevention and screening.

1. Regular screening saves lives:

Colon cancer tends to develop silently, without any prominent symptoms in its early stages. Hence, regular screening is important for everyone. Everyone should start screening at the age of 45 or even earlier if there is a family history of the disease. Go for tests such as colonoscopy, stool-based tests and CT colonography to help detect polyps or cancer at an early stage and improve one’s quality of life.

According to WHO, colon cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide, accounting for approximately 10% of all cases and is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

2. Adhere to a healthy diet:

A fibre-rich diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes helps to cut down the risk of cancer. Reducing processed foods and high-fat foods can also help. Even drinking plenty of water and limiting alcohol intake contribute to better colon health.

3. Exercise every day:

It is a known fact that a sedentary lifestyle can expose you to the risk of a plethora of diseases and conditions. Regular exercise, such as walking, jogging, yoga, or strength training, helps improve digestion and lower inflammation in the body. One must get at least 30 minutes of exercise for 5 days a week to maintain a healthy colon.

According to the researchers, exercise is important for cancer prevention and can lower the risk of developing colon, breast, endometrial, kidney, bladder, esophagus and stomach cancers.(Unsplash)

4. Family history and genetics:

Those with a family history of colon cancer are at a higher risk. So, screening should begin earlier, right from the age of 25. Genetic counselling may also help assess personal risk. Do it as suggested by the doctor.

5. Early symptoms should not be ignored:

Are you aware? Colon cancer may not show symptoms early on. Constant changes in bowel habits, blood in the stool, sudden weight loss, abdominal pain, or fatigue should be reported to the doctor for further evaluation. The doctor will initiate treatment after the diagnosis of cancer.

Colon cancer prevention begins with early detection, healthy habits and awareness. By following a balanced diet, staying active, undergoing regular screenings and paying attention to symptoms. Taking important steps today can make a life-saving difference in the future.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.