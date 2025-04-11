Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Health expert says start doing these 5 things today to protect yourself from colon cancer

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Apr 11, 2025 11:30 AM IST

Health expert suggests 5 life-saving tips on colon cancer that everyone over 25 should know.

Colon cancer is one of the most common cancers across the country, but did you know it is highly preventable and treatable when detected early? Moreover, awareness, lifestyle changes and regular screenings can prevent this cancer.

Colon cancer rates are rising. Here are 5 things you can do to protect yourself.(Image by Shutterstock)
Colon cancer rates are rising. Here are 5 things you can do to protect yourself.(Image by Shutterstock)

[Also read: 80% of women ignore these early signs of cervical cancer: 4 things you need to know]

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jaipal Reddy, surgical oncologist at Onco Life Cancer Center in Talegaon, revealed five key things you should know about colon cancer prevention and screening.

1. Regular screening saves lives:

Colon cancer tends to develop silently, without any prominent symptoms in its early stages. Hence, regular screening is important for everyone. Everyone should start screening at the age of 45 or even earlier if there is a family history of the disease. Go for tests such as colonoscopy, stool-based tests and CT colonography to help detect polyps or cancer at an early stage and improve one’s quality of life.

According to WHO, colon cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide, accounting for approximately 10% of all cases and is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to WHO, colon cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide, accounting for approximately 10% of all cases and is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

2. Adhere to a healthy diet:

A fibre-rich diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes helps to cut down the risk of cancer. Reducing processed foods and high-fat foods can also help. Even drinking plenty of water and limiting alcohol intake contribute to better colon health.

3. Exercise every day:

It is a known fact that a sedentary lifestyle can expose you to the risk of a plethora of diseases and conditions. Regular exercise, such as walking, jogging, yoga, or strength training, helps improve digestion and lower inflammation in the body. One must get at least 30 minutes of exercise for 5 days a week to maintain a healthy colon.

According to the researchers, exercise is important for cancer prevention and can lower the risk of developing colon, breast, endometrial, kidney, bladder, esophagus and stomach cancers.(Unsplash)
According to the researchers, exercise is important for cancer prevention and can lower the risk of developing colon, breast, endometrial, kidney, bladder, esophagus and stomach cancers.(Unsplash)

4. Family history and genetics:

Those with a family history of colon cancer are at a higher risk. So, screening should begin earlier, right from the age of 25. Genetic counselling may also help assess personal risk. Do it as suggested by the doctor.

5. Early symptoms should not be ignored:

Are you aware? Colon cancer may not show symptoms early on. Constant changes in bowel habits, blood in the stool, sudden weight loss, abdominal pain, or fatigue should be reported to the doctor for further evaluation. The doctor will initiate treatment after the diagnosis of cancer.

Colon cancer prevention begins with early detection, healthy habits and awareness. By following a balanced diet, staying active, undergoing regular screenings and paying attention to symptoms. Taking important steps today can make a life-saving difference in the future.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Health expert says start doing these 5 things today to protect yourself from colon cancer
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On