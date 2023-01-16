Nutrition for the winter: Vitamins you should take during the cold season

Winter season comes with extra stress and strain on the body and immune system as it makes us more prone to colds and coughs and can cause dry and irritated skin but a healthy and balanced winter diet is similar to protecting your body internally to fight against the severe cold and the illnesses that go along with it. You must include certain vitamins in your diet to prepare your body for the winter season as vitamins are crucial for improving immunity.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Abhilash Reddy D, Co-Founder and MD at Nutrilitius, talked about the importance of vitamins in the cold and revealed that they help in “maintaining a healthy immune system, staying warm, prevent skin and hair from dryness and dullness and boosting moods.”

Shikha Dwivedi, Msc Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Oziva, suggested adding the following vitamins to our winter diet:

Vitamin B-12 and B-complex - B12 is one of the essential B-vitamins. Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient that helps to keep your body’s blood and nerve cells healthy. B12 helps increase red blood cell production. B-6 helps your body turn food into energy and supports proper eyesight. B-complex builds up immunity, better metabolism and skin health.

Vitamin D is a sunshine vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplement has lots of health benefits like it helps assisting calcium and phosphorus absorption, boosting immune system function, bone development, healthy cell growth, etc.

Vitamin K keeps your body's calcium level, blood-clotting system in check and is also responsible for building strong bones and vitamin K2 keeps your arteries healthy.

Adding to the list of necessary vitamins to take during winter season, Abhilash Reddy D recommended:

- Vitamin D,

- Vitamin C,

- Vitamin A,

- Vitamin B and

- Omega-3

Bringing his expertise to the same, Shreyans Jain, Co-Founder of Nutrabay, said, "Proper nutrition and focusing on specific vitamins like vitamins A, C, D, E, and B-complex can help combat the winter-season issues. Vitamins A, D, and C are vital for the smooth functioning of our immune system. B vitamins help us stay energized, uplift mood, and boost cell renewal. Similarly, vitamin E keeps our skin soft and moisturized and prevents it from wrinkling. To enjoy winters truly, one must include plenty of seasonal fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. Dietary supplements can also be a great alternative to fill any nutritional gaps.

According to him, here is a list of vitamins that are a must this winter season:

1. Vitamin C - Vitamin C is one of the essential vitamins required to strengthen the immune system. Vitamin C can help ward off infections and the common cold during winter. One can obtain it through food sources like oranges, lemons, bell peppers, amla, and guava.

2. Vitamin A - Vitamin A exerts a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effect on the body. One can fulfil daily vitamin A requirement by including winter veggies, like mustard leaves, spinach leaves, bathua, carrots, kale, and sweet potato.

3. Vitamin E - Winters can make our skin dry, flaky, and itchy. Therefore, vitamin E adequacy is a must to keep skin soft and moisturized and prevent wrinkles. Nuts, seeds, and olives are excellent sources of vitamin E.

Highlighting ways to keep immune system strong in winter, Abhilash Reddy D advised:

- Maintain active lifestyle

- Getting plenty of sleep

- Eat fruits and veggies

- Quit smoking

She said, “Layer up, keep your feet warm, making warm food and drinks, maintain active lifestyle, go out in the sun as much as you can to keep ourselves warm.” Talking about the nuts or dry fruits to tackle winter chills, she suggested:

- Cashews

- Almonds

- Pistachios

- Walnuts