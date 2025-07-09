Pregnancy mood swings could be a red flag: Here’s when to worry

Pregnancy is often described as one of the most beautiful phases in a woman’s life. It is a time of anticipation, joy and transformation but for many women, it is also a time of emotional turbulence. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pooja C Thukral, Associate Director - Department of Gynecology at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Faridabad, shed light on how the pregnancy changes happening inside a woman's body — hormonally, physically and psychologically — can trigger a wide range of emotions, from elation to deep anxiety. The emotional rollercoaster of pregnancy: Understanding mood swings and mental health.(Image by Vermont Moms)

Why mood swings happen during pregnancy

1. Hormonal Changes

One of the most significant contributors to mood swings in pregnancy is the surge in hormones like estrogen and progesterone. These hormones, while essential for supporting the pregnancy, also impact neurotransmitters in the brain that regulate mood.

Estrogen can heighten emotional sensitivity.

can heighten emotional sensitivity. Progesterone has a calming effect but can also make you feel drowsy or withdrawn.

The imbalance can create rapid shifts between feeling happy, overwhelmed, irritated, or tearful—all within a short span of time.

2. Physical Discomfort and Fatigue

Morning sickness is a symptom of pregnancy that involves nausea or vomiting.(Shutterstock)

Morning sickness, backaches, bloating, and constant fatigue can wear you down mentally. Sleep disruptions and physical exhaustion further drain emotional resilience.

3. Fear and Uncertainty

From worrying about the health of the baby to financial concerns and the fear of labor—pregnancy can be a time filled with uncertainty. First-time moms especially may struggle with anxiety over the unknown.

4. Body Image and Identity Changes

Understanding and embracing body image changes during pregnancy.(Image by Pixabay)

As your body changes, you may experience a shift in your self-image. For some, this brings pride and empowerment. For others, it may cause insecurity or sadness, particularly if societal pressures around appearance are internalised.

Common emotional experiences during pregnancy

A) First Trimester

Mood swings are common due to the initial hormonal changes.

Feelings of anxiety about the pregnancy itself, fear of miscarriage, or doubts about readiness for motherhood may arise.

B) Second Trimester

Often called the “honeymoon phase,” emotional balance might return for some women as hormone levels stabilize.

Excitement builds as the pregnancy becomes more visible, and baby movements begin.

C) Third Trimester

Anxiety may return as labor approaches.

Emotional highs from bonding with the baby may mix with fears about delivery and parenting.

When mood swings signal something more serious

While ups and downs are normal, persistent sadness, hopelessness, extreme anxiety or detachment could be signs of prenatal depression or anxiety disorders. It's estimated that 1 in 7 women experience depression during pregnancy, and many go undiagnosed.

Red Flags to Watch For:

Loss of interest in activities or relationships

Difficulty concentrating or making decisions

Sleeping too much or too little

Significant changes in appetite

Intense irritability or anger

Thoughts of self-harm or harming the baby

If any of these symptoms persist for more than two weeks, seek professional help. Maternal mental health is as important as physical health — for both the mother and the baby.

