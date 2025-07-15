Pregnancy Yoga tips to rewire the mind: When to start, when to avoid and ideal exercise routine

One of the most accessible and holistic ways to support mental wellness during pregnancy is prenatal yoga, or so experts claim. This ancient mind-body practice is emerging as a powerful tool to manage stress, regulate mood and promote emotional resilience in expecting mothers. If you are expecting and often find yourself anxious, moody or overwhelmed during pregnancy, here's when to start prenatal Yoga, when to avoid it and ideal exercise routine.(Image by Peanut Butter Runner)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chetna Jain Director, Dept of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Gurgaon's Sector 14, explored how prenatal yoga works to support mental health — backed by science, expert insights and real-world observations.

When and how to practice

When to Start:

Most gynecologists recommend starting after the first trimester (12–13 weeks) unless you’ve been practicing yoga already.

unless you’ve been practicing yoga already. If you’re new, join a certified prenatal yoga class or practice under a physiotherapist trained in pregnancy fitness.

Doctors Say Prenatal Yoga Isn’t Optional, It’s Mental Health Medicine for Moms-to-Be.(Image on Pexels by Gustavo Fring )

When to Avoid:

Vaginal bleeding or placenta previa

History of preterm labor or miscarriage

Severe anemia or heart issues

Bed rest advised by your OB-GYN

Ideal Routine:

3 sessions a week (30–45 minutes)

Combine movement + breathwork + 5–10 minutes of meditation

Avoid intense poses or deep backbends

Use props (bolsters, pillows) for safety and comfort

A holistic prescription for mental health

Dr Chetna Jain Director pointed out, “Prenatal yoga is not a cure-all, but it’s a powerful complementary therapy. It offers a safe space where mothers can slow down, breathe deeply, reconnect with their bodies and prepare emotionally for motherhood.”

More Doctors Are Recommending Prenatal Yoga Before Ultrasounds and Supplements(Freepik)

She concluded, “As a gynecologist, I encourage women to prioritise mental wellness just as much as they do their scans, supplements and diets. A calmer, happier mother contributes to a healthier pregnancy and a better birth experience. If you're expecting and often find yourself anxious, moody, or overwhelmed — know this: you are not alone, and help is available. Prenatal yoga provides more than physical strength — it nurtures emotional courage, presence and peace because when a mother breathes calmly, so does her baby.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.