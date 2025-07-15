Pregnancy Yoga tips to rewire the mind: When to start, when to avoid and ideal exercise routine
Pregnancy can be tough on your mind. Knowing when and how to start gentle Yoga practice can help you heal. Here are all the expert exercise tips you need.
One of the most accessible and holistic ways to support mental wellness during pregnancy is prenatal yoga, or so experts claim. This ancient mind-body practice is emerging as a powerful tool to manage stress, regulate mood and promote emotional resilience in expecting mothers.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chetna Jain Director, Dept of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Gurgaon's Sector 14, explored how prenatal yoga works to support mental health — backed by science, expert insights and real-world observations.
When and how to practice
When to Start:
- Most gynecologists recommend starting after the first trimester (12–13 weeks) unless you’ve been practicing yoga already.
- If you’re new, join a certified prenatal yoga class or practice under a physiotherapist trained in pregnancy fitness.
When to Avoid:
- Vaginal bleeding or placenta previa
- History of preterm labor or miscarriage
- Severe anemia or heart issues
- Bed rest advised by your OB-GYN
Ideal Routine:
- 3 sessions a week (30–45 minutes)
- Combine movement + breathwork + 5–10 minutes of meditation
- Avoid intense poses or deep backbends
- Use props (bolsters, pillows) for safety and comfort
A holistic prescription for mental health
Dr Chetna Jain Director pointed out, “Prenatal yoga is not a cure-all, but it’s a powerful complementary therapy. It offers a safe space where mothers can slow down, breathe deeply, reconnect with their bodies and prepare emotionally for motherhood.”
She concluded, “As a gynecologist, I encourage women to prioritise mental wellness just as much as they do their scans, supplements and diets. A calmer, happier mother contributes to a healthier pregnancy and a better birth experience. If you're expecting and often find yourself anxious, moody, or overwhelmed — know this: you are not alone, and help is available. Prenatal yoga provides more than physical strength — it nurtures emotional courage, presence and peace because when a mother breathes calmly, so does her baby.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
