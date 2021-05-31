Rakul Preet backs Yog Nidra for post Covid recovery, treating pandemic anxiety

Adults, care providers and people with underlying health conditions are suffering from a considerable degree of fear, worry and concern as coronavirus continues to sweep across the world and the constant monitoring of news and social media feeds has led to fueling anxiety rather than easing it. If you are recovering from Covid-19 or suffering from sleeplessness and stress due to pandemic anxiety, Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh suggests treating your health blues with Yog Nidra or yogic sleep.

As a systematic practice of moving awareness from our external world to the inner world, Yog Nidra is an ancient technique which makes the practitioner enter a deep state of conscious relaxation or a state of deep sleep wherein our senses, intellect and mind relax. It leads to less anxiety and more significant health through breath consciousness and a state of body scan that calms the nervous system during a typical session lasts 30-45 minutes.

Taking to her social media handle recently, Rakul shared a picture from her workout class where she can be seen lying exhausted on the floor and with her eyes close. “No! I am not sleeping off (sic),” she shared in the caption.

The actor added, “This is how I relax post workout, with a session of Yog Nidra, as suggested by my wellness expert @munmun.ganeriwal .If the pandemic anxiety is making you sleepless, stressed or if you are recovering post COVID, she suggests giving Yog nidra a shot. And I cannot agree more! #everydaypostworkout (sic).”

Benefits:

From activating the relaxation response and thereby improving the functioning of the nervous system and endocrine system, to helping the cells regenerate and repair, Yog Nidra is helpful in decreasing anxiety and improving one’s mood. The relaxed brainwave activity due to slow alpha waves and even slower theta waves, produce deep relaxation, improve sleep, promote physical healing and support the symptoms of PTSD.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter