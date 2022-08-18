Sagging breasts: Causes, home remedies, simple homemade packs and treatment

Breasts change - it is a fact of life but that does not mean that you have to suffer from sagging breasts. The size, shape and perkiness of the breasts vary from person to person and they change and develop during the course of your life.

Breasts sag because the tissue weakens and this condition is medically termed as breast ptosis where sagging breasts can make all your clothes look ill fitted and most women feel conscious about their appearance. Lift bras etc might add lifted affect to the breasts but they are not permanent solution.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, revealed that the main culprits of sagging breasts are:

· Ageing

· Gravity

· Hormonal imbalances and contraceptives

· Menopause

· Exercising in wrong workout gear

· Type of bras and support garments you wear

· Weight loss/ weight fluctuation

· Obesity or high BMI

· Smoking

· Multiple pregnancies

· History of breastfeeding

· Lack of upper body exercise

Cosmetic surgeons recommend both surgical and non-surgical treatments for an augmented breast lift. These include:

1. Laser treatments - Laser energy beams heat the skin and stimulate production of new collagen and elastin. This helps reduce the affects of ageing too. You can see the results in the first treatment.

2. Thermage - This procedure uses radiofrequency waves to deliver heat to deep layers of skin. You will notice immediate tightening of the tissue.

3. Thread lift - Very thin dissolvable threads are placed under the kin of the breasts and then pulled upward towards the collar bone. This helps hold the breasts in a perkier position.

4. Breast lift surgery or mastopexy is a surgical procedure in which the surgeon removes the excess skin on the breasts and reshapes it to a rounder and firmer appearance. Breast lift can also correct the position of nipple points.

A breast lift does not change the size of the breasts, it will just give a firmer appearance to the sagging breasts. Apart from this top plastic surgeons also recommend using some home remedies that you should include in your daily activities to increase the strength and firmness of the breasts. These include:

1. Chest exercises that include planks, push ups and other pectoral exercise but learn the correct posture and form from a trainer before you attempt these.

2. Wear the correct supportive bra in exercises as they will help support the tissue.

3. Stop smoking

4. Maintain a healthy weight and taken a healthy diet

5. Moisturise your breasts daily

Dr Rinky Kapoor suggested some simple homemade packs that you can use to prevent breast sagging:

1. Grate one cucumber, mix it with one egg yok and a teaspoon of butter. Now apply this mix on the breasts in upward motions and around it. Let it dry for about 30 minutes and then wash with cold water.

2. Whip an egg white to a foamy mix and add 1 tsp of yogurt and honey and whip it well. Massage this mix on your breasts in firm but gentle circular motions. Leave for about an hour. Rinse with cold water.

3. Blend ¼ cup of fenugreek powder with water to make a thick paste. Apply this paste on your breasts and massage well to improve the circulation. Leave for about 10 minutes and wash with warm water.

Keep in mind that if you don’t want your breasts to sag then you need to take care of them daily. Don’t skip on daily care and exercise and make sure you eat a good diet.