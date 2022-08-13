Want to improve your fertility level? Here are 5 ways Yoga can help you conceive

To improve your fertility levels and to boost your chance at conception, you should be staying away from stress and anxiety and health experts insist that Yoga can be very useful to perk up your mood and regulate your emotions. The reason for this is when you practise Yoga, it activates the brain to release certain chemicals such as dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins, which are known to reduce stress and anxiety.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddha, Akshar, revealed five ways that practicing Yoga can help with conception:

1. Balance your hormones

Women who are trying to get pregnant must start paying attention to their hormones. If oestrogen is too low or too high and testosterone is not in the right proportion this can lead to many health related issues. Hormonal imbalances in women cause thyroid related problems such as polycystic ovarian syndrome also known as PCOS and PCOD. When this occurs it can lead to problems conceiving. Among various health benefits of practicing yoga, managing your hormone levels is an important one. Yoga regulates menstruation in women and alleviates any imbalance in the system.

2. High energy

When you lead a life that is mostly sedentary in nature you will face many lifestyle related diseases. The main part of maintaining an active lifestyle is to ensure that your energy levels are always high. Keeping fit and active will keep the body functioning smoothly and efficiently. This includes your monthly periods for women which plays a significant role in your fertility levels. Yoga when done regularly ensures that the blood flow is regulated; your nervous system is in optimal condition and you will be able to conceive easily.

3. Health to body

Yoga is the ancient practice for bringing holistic well being both for the mind and body. Many times excessive amount of mental stress can also wreak havoc when you are planning to conceive. Techniques like pranayama, meditation, and mudras such as Yoni Mudra and Linga Mudra can be done almost every day for a minimum of 5 to 10 minutes. A combination of physical practice for the body and meditation, pranayama et cetera for the mind will be the best combination when you are planning to conceive.

4. Correction in blood flow

Yoga is proven to improve blood circulation in the body. The physical practice of yoga postures allow for increased oxygenation of your cells. Relaxation practiced through meditation and breathing exercises improve the circulation of blood. Twisting postures increase blood flow to the organs making sure that they are functioning at their optimum level. And practicing inversions such as Shoulder Stand, Headstand, Halasana and Handstand reverses blood flow and brings blood flow to the brain and the heart.

5. Mudras in Yoga

Yoni Mudra or Womb Gesture can be practiced in any stable seated posture such as sukhasana (easy pose) or padmasana (lotus pose), in which the spine can remain upright. Bring the hands to the lap. Interlock the middle, ring and little fingers together. Press the thumbs and index fingers together. Move the thumbs and index fingers away from each other, forming a diamond shape.

Linga Mudra is associated with the male phallus that performing together with meditation asanas. It is a yogic hand gesture that is considered the first form. In this mudra interlocking the palms but keeping the left thumb erect, pointing upwards. Linga Mudra can be done anytime and anywhere.

It is of immense benefit for your overall well being to practice Yoga as often as possible especially when you are trying to conceive. Yoga naturally enhances your fertility and also improves your health preparing you for pregnancy. Both men and women can perform Yoga techniques to gain many health advantages.