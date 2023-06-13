Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / How to practice being more open to your partner's perspective

How to practice being more open to your partner's perspective

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jun 13, 2023 09:49 AM IST

From understanding each other to embracing the differences, here are a few reasons why we should be open to our partner's perspective.

In relationships, two people with different perspectives and opinions get together to encourage better growth for each other. However, we also need to put efforts in understanding the partner's perspective. "In order to connect it’s important to stay open to your partners influence and perspective. That doesn’t mean you have agree but it does mean making the effort to listen intently and to try and understand their reality. This isn’t just for when you’re having issues. It’s for everyday life," wrote Therapist Lucille Shackleton as she explained the need of understanding each other for building better connections.

How to practice being more open to your partner's perspective(Unsplash)
How to practice being more open to your partner's perspective(Unsplash)

"Not feeling heard or seen is one of the big reasons we disconnect in relationship and often it’s got to do with whether or not we are willing and able to see each other's perspective. When we feel like our partner isn’t making the effort to understand our point of view, to listen to us or take on board what we’re communicating, it feels like rejection and that sparks disconnection," the therapist further added.

ALSO READ: How to return to yourself in relationships: Therapist shares tips

Here are a few ways to practice being more open to our partner's perspective:

Listening: Validating their perspectives not always mean that we are accepting them. It just means that we are there to listen to them.

Differences: It is natural that perspectives will vary because it is based on the values and ethics that we believe in.

What is more important: We need to ask ourselves if being right is more important than the relationship – if the relationship is more important, we need to accept our partners with their thoughts.

Coexisting: Different perspectives can coexist in harmony if we start to accept each other.

Understanding: We can see this as an opportunity to learn about each other's experiences, memories, values and dreams – the elements that come together in influencing the perspectives.

Comparison: Perspectives cannot be compared. No perspective is better than the other, and we need to remind ourselves that.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

Topics
relationship personal relationships relationship tips + 1 more
relationship personal relationships relationship tips
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out