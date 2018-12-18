GDA decides to shift waste dumping yard from Indirapuram

After protests by residents of Indirapuram, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has decided to shift the solid waste dumping ground from Shakti Khand to another site at Galand. The authority has floated tenders for selecting an agency, which will collect and transport the daily solid waste from residential and commercial areas on the basis of monthly user charges.

The dumping ground near Shakti Khand has been an eyesore for local residents who have staged protests and demanded shifting of the site. In a recent development, the confederation of trans-Hindon RWAs had last month moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and raised the issue of the dumping site.

“We plan to shift the dumping site at Indirapuram to Galand where a waste-to-energy plant is proposed to come up. We have floated tenders for selecting an agency, which will be deployed for 10 years to collect door-to-door solid waste and transport it to the site at Galand. The collection will be on the basis of monthly user charges, which we have defined for different categories of residential and commercial establishments,” said Manvendra Singh, executive engineer of the authority.

According to GDA officials, the dumping site at Indirapuram caters to about 100 metric tonnes of daily solid waste. But the instances of fire at the site and prevailing unhygienic conditions are causing troubles to the residents.

“The authority itself will bear the cost of transportation of solid waste to Galand. The contract of the two agencies presently collecting the daily solid waste has ended in November and we have floated a short-term tender for a month to help us maintain the process before the new agency is selected for 10 years,” Singh added.

As part of the monthly user charges, the authority has proposed Rs 20-80 for government residential accommodation, Rs 25-100 for private residential accommodation and Rs 50-150 for highrise buildings depending on built-up area. The authority has also proposed charges for shops, tea stalls, malls, hotels, banks, petrol pumps, etc.

Notably, Indirapuram is a residential area that is yet to be transferred to the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC).

“We are already paying monthly service charges to the authority in which the solid waste is collected from our gates and shifted to dumping site. If the authority levies user charges and picks up solid waste on same pattern, it will be an additional cost for residents,” said Alok Kumar, president of Federation of Association of Apartment Owners, Indirapuram.

“The door-to-door collection of garbage will be an uphill task as many residential highrises have hundreds of flats where providing access to garbage collectors and collection of garbage as such will not be easy,” he added.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 14:43 IST