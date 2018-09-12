CM Nitish Kumar flags off bus service between Bihar and Nepal

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday flagged off the long-awaited bus service between Bihar and Nepal. The buses will ply from Bodh Gaya to Kathmandu and from Patna to Janakpur.

The service became operational after state transport department got Union external affairs ministry’s nod and an agreement was signed between India and Nepal. “The move will strengthen relations between India and Nepal,” said the CM.

Initially, four buses equipped with all modern facilities will operate between Patna and Janakpur and three between Bodh Gaya and Kathmandu. The journey from Bodh Gaya to Kathmandu will cost Rs 1,250 per person and Rs 275 from Patna to Janakpur. The trip from Patna to Kathmandu will cost Rs 1,015.

Transport minister Santosh Nirala, who was also present at the launch, said the buses would go to Kathmandu from Bodh Gaya via Patna, Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Raxaul, Hithoda and Munglig while Patna to Janakpur route will include Muzaffapur, Sitamarhi and Bhhitha More.

“Passengers going to Kathmandu from Bodh Gaya would be offered 10% discount in fare in the first week as a promotional offer,” said Sanjay Agrawal, secretary, transport department, adding that the first bus to Kathmandu would start its journey at 10am while the last bus on return route will leave Kathmandu at 8pm.

“The first bus to Janakpur will depart from Patna at 7.30am while the last one will leave Patna at 8pm,” said Agrawal. The bus service betweenPatnaand Kathmandu was to start in May but it got delayed for want of official approval from both sides.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 16:01 IST