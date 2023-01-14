Artist recreates Besharam Rang in four different music styles, netizens react

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song Besharam Rang from the film Pathaan has been in the headlines for a while now. Many people have copied the hook steps of the choreography, while some have even recreated the song in a different styles. Recently, an artist on Instagram recreated four different styles of this song, which has caught the attention of many netizens.

In the clip shared by artist Anushuman Sharma, he first plays the song in 70's Bollywood style. This style of music is a little slower than the original song. Next, he plays it in Afro Ampiano style; this sounds more peppy than the earlier version. For the last two, he changes the music to R&B and Deep House styles.

In the post's caption, Sharma wrote, "Besharam Rang from Pathaan in 4 different styles! Which one do you like the best? Comment down below."

This video was shared on December 23. Since then, it has been liked by 23,000 people and has had various comments.

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "This is so cool. Aag laga di. A second person added, "Superb music. I like deep house & Rnb....full song make." "Damn that start!!! Loved every bit!" said a third. A fourth user wrote, "Sizzling. Loved all of them, but old Bollywood is the closest to my heart. "