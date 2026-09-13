Man spots group of foreigners making Reels at Delhi airport, asks: ‘If Indians did this abroad…’

A man has sparked a discussion about what he described as different standards applied to Indians and foreigners in public spaces after spotting a group filming dancing Reels at Delhi airport. He argued that while such behaviour appeared to draw little attention at the airport, similar videos involving Indians abroad often attract criticism online over “civic sense”. A man sparks debate after comparing reactions to Indians and foreigners filming Reels at airports. (Instagram/moinsidehit)

The man, identified as Mohit Singh, shared a video on Instagram showing the group dancing and recording themselves inside the airport while other passengers went about their activities.

‘Indians receive hate from all over the world’ Sharing his perspective, Singh said, “Indians receive hate from all over the world, you must have seen this. By the way, one thing I've noticed: on the internet nowadays, this goes very viral if an Indian, at some airport abroad or visiting some foreign country, does anything in a public space, which I definitely don't support, doing anything inappropriate that disturbs the people around you, but one thing is certain, bro, Indians get hate from all across the world.”

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He added that this was the third time he had noticed something similar at Delhi airport. Pointing towards the group, he said, “Everyone has joined together to make Reels, they're dancing, they're enjoying themselves... Yet no one has any problem with it. They’re doing their thing, enjoying themselves, let them do it.”

Singh then questioned whether the reaction would have been the same had Indians been filmed doing something similar at an airport overseas.

“But if an Indian had been doing this very same thing at an airport abroad, and if I had recorded it to show, 'Look, bro, Indians are doing this at an airport abroad,' then, bro, the comments section would have been completely flooded with comments saying: 'Bro, there is no civic sense, not this, not that.' For them, all of this is considered 'cool.'”

‘No hate, just a perspective’ Singh clarified that he did not see an issue with people enjoying themselves unless their behaviour disturbed others. “Giving hate to someone like this for no reason isn't good. If someone is being disturbed, or if someone asks them to stop and they still continue doing it, only then is it a problem.”

The video was shared with the caption: “If the same thing were done by Indians, the reaction might be very different. No hate, just a perspective.”

Watch the clip here: