Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak barred from politics, media interactions under house arrest

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is barred from any political activities, media appearances and from receiving visitors without permission under his house arrest conditions, Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Thursday. Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak waves to the media as prison officers escort him. (AP)

Najib returned to his residence in Langgak Duta, an affluent enclave in Kuala Lumpur, on Tuesday to begin serving the remainder of his jail term through August 2028.

“He is not permitted to live with anyone other than members of his family, comprising his wife or wives, children, sons- and daughters-in-law and grandchildren,” Saifuddin told parliament.

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Media and interaction curbs Najib also can’t leave the property without written approval, make statements to the media, appear on social media or attend social gatherings. He may only use telecommunications devices registered with the Prisons Department and must undergo a rehabilitation program, the minister said.

Would-be visitors must obtain written approval before seeing the former premier, who is being monitored by Prisons Department officers around the clock, Saifuddin added.

Najib would be immediately returned to prison if he breaches any of the conditions of his house arrest, the minister said.

Saifuddin said the conditions were imposed by the Pardons Board chaired by Malaysia’s king, which had granted the former premier home detention in September subject to the payment of a 50 million ringgit ($12.3 million) fine.