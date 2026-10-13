Indian Embassy in Riyadh issues helpline numbers as Saudi-Houthi tensions rise; check here

According to the advisory, the following are the contact details of the 24x7 Control Rooms at the embassy and Consulate General of India, Jeddah:

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday issued helpline numbers for Indian nationals living in Saudi Arabia amid rising tensions between Yemen's Houthis and the Gulf country.

Can Indians leave Saudi Arabia through neighbouring countries if flights are disrupted?

Can Indians leave Saudi Arabia through neighbouring countries if flights are disrupted?

What should Indians in Saudi Arabia do amid the Houthi tensions?

What should Indians in Saudi Arabia do amid the Houthi tensions?

What are the Indian Embassy helpline numbers in Riyadh and Jeddah?

What are the Indian Embassy helpline numbers in Riyadh and Jeddah?

Also Read | Indians in emergency can leave Saudi Arabia via neighbouring countries: Embassy issues advisory amid Houthi strikes

Embassy issues advisory amid tensions Earlier, the embassy in Riyadh advised Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain indoors in case of an aerial attack and avoid circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events.

"Embassy of India, Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah and its outsourced passport/attestation services through VFS, are continuing to function normally," the advisory said.

"Indian nationals in emergency who wish to depart Saudi Arabia may also avail flights available from airports in neighboring Gulf countries, particularly Qatar and Bahrain," it also said.

Also Read | IndiGo cancels flights to and from Saudi's Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah till Oct 17

IndiGo cancels flights to and from Saudi's Riyadh IndiGo, in an advisory on Tuesday, said that all its flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled till October 17 due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia.

"Timely updates are being shared on the contact details provided at the time of booking. Our support teams remain available to assist with any queries or concerns," the airline said in the post on X.

"Your safety and well-being remain our top priority. We are in constant coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations," it added.

Also Read | Air India cancels flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah until October 17

Air India cancels flights to and from Riyadh Air India informed on Tuesday that due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, all the flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stand cancelled until October 17.

The airline said in a post on X, "We are closely monitoring and assessing the developments in the region to resume safe operations."

"Affected guests are being offered a full refund on cancellation. At Air India, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain the highest priority," it continued.

Also Read | No warning, deadly attack: Saudi Arabia's alert system under scrutiny after Riyadh strikes