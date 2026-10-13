Indian Embassy in Riyadh issues helpline numbers as Saudi-Houthi tensions rise; check here
Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian embassy in Riyadh advised Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain indoors in case of an aerial attack.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday issued helpline numbers for Indian nationals living in Saudi Arabia amid rising tensions between Yemen's Houthis and the Gulf country.
According to the advisory, the following are the contact details of the 24x7 Control Rooms at the embassy and Consulate General of India, Jeddah:
Embassy of India, Riyadh:
- Telephone: +966-554412016; +966-542126784
Deep Dive
8002471234 (Toll free; Calls from within KSA only)
- WhatsApp: +966-536216082 (Messages only)
Consulate General of India, Jeddah:
- Telephone: +966-12-2614093; +966-556122301
- WhatsApp: +966-536209704 (Messages only)
Also Read | Indians in emergency can leave Saudi Arabia via neighbouring countries: Embassy issues advisory amid Houthi strikes
Embassy issues advisory amid tensions
Earlier, the embassy in Riyadh advised Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain indoors in case of an aerial attack and avoid circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events.
"Embassy of India, Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah and its outsourced passport/attestation services through VFS, are continuing to function normally," the advisory said.
"Indian nationals in emergency who wish to depart Saudi Arabia may also avail flights available from airports in neighboring Gulf countries, particularly Qatar and Bahrain," it also said.
Also Read | IndiGo cancels flights to and from Saudi's Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah till Oct 17
IndiGo cancels flights to and from Saudi's Riyadh
IndiGo, in an advisory on Tuesday, said that all its flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled till October 17 due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia.
"Timely updates are being shared on the contact details provided at the time of booking. Our support teams remain available to assist with any queries or concerns," the airline said in the post on X.
"Your safety and well-being remain our top priority. We are in constant coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations," it added.
Also Read | Air India cancels flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah until October 17
Air India cancels flights to and from Riyadh
Air India informed on Tuesday that due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, all the flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stand cancelled until October 17.
The airline said in a post on X, "We are closely monitoring and assessing the developments in the region to resume safe operations."
"Affected guests are being offered a full refund on cancellation. At Air India, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain the highest priority," it continued.
Also Read | No warning, deadly attack: Saudi Arabia's alert system under scrutiny after Riyadh strikes
Tensions in the region
Saudi Arabia has been witnessing drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen's Houthi rebels, according to news agency PTI.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More