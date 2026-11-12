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10 killed, 5 injured as passenger vehicle plunges 500 metres down slope in Nepal's Makawanpur

The deceased included three women, two girls and five men, while the injured were taken to Hetauda Hospital for treatment.

Updated on: Nov 12, 2026, 12:28:22 IST
PTI
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At least 10 people were killed and five others injured on Thursday when a passenger vehicle plunged down a steep slope in Nepal's Bagmati province, according to media reports.

The vehicle, carrying around 15 people, was travelling from Kathmandu to Sarlahi at the time of the accident (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Representative Image)
The vehicle, carrying around 15 people, was travelling from Kathmandu to Sarlahi at the time of the accident (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Representative Image)

The accident occurred at around 5:45 am in the Makawanpur district.

Also Read: 2 Indians killed in Nepal as car plunges into Pokhara's Phewa Lake

The vehicle, carrying around 15 people, was travelling from Kathmandu to Sarlahi at the time of the accident, according to the MyRepublica newspaper.

It plunged around 500 metres down a steep slope, killing 10 people and injuring five others.

Also Read: Indian tourist killed, three injured as two helicopters collide in Nepal's Mount Everest region

The deceased comprised three women, two girls and five men, the report said. Their identities are yet to be established.

Those injured were taken to Hetauda Hospital for treatment, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

Also Read: 6 elderly Indian tourists injured after jeep overturns in Nepal, driver arrested

A seven-member rescue team was deployed to the site following reports of the accident, it said.

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Home/World News/10 Killed, 5 Injured As Passenger Vehicle Plunges 500 Metres Down Slope In Nepal's Makawanpur
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