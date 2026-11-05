Saudi coalition intercepts missile fired at Medina after warning issued for Yanbu

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis on Thursday said it intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the group at the Medina region, home to one of Islam's holiest cities. The Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile fired toward the Medina region on Thursday. (AFP/ Representational)

The announcement came just minutes after the kingdom's civil defence agency warned of potential danger in the area near the strategic port of Yanbu.

It was unclear if the two events were connected.

"Air defence intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Medina region," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said in a post on X.

The Houthis rejected any suggestion they were targeting the city, saying such accusations were a "blatant and grave falsehood".

"Our operations target only its oil facilities and military bases," the group said in a statement.

Also read: Egypt's military support to Saudi a 'declaration of war': Houthi official

Later, the coalition said it had shot down a drone in Eastern Province, a focal point of Saudi Arabia's oil industry. The province's Dammam airport has been a frequent target of attacks.

The Houthis have repeatedly said their forces would not target the holy cities of Mecca or Medina in their ongoing campaign against the kingdom.

Among their attacks on airports, energy infrastructure and military sites, they have targeted the port of Yanbu on several occasions in recent months.

Also read: India advises its nationals in Saudi Arabia against filming missile interceptions

"A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Yanbu Governorate to alert of a potential danger," read a statement published by the agency online.

Yanbu, on the Red Sea, is the terminus of the East-West Pipeline that allows Saudi oil to bypass the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.

The port and pipeline have played a key role since the outbreak of the Middle East war, helping Riyadh ship crude and fuel to global markets.