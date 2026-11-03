A suburban college cheerleader has been identified as the victim of a mass shooting near the Illinois Wesleyan University campus over the Halloween weekend. 19-year-old Giana Dettloff was a North Central College student. She was killed while visiting one of her best friends, officials said in a press conference Monday, November 2, citing family members, per NBC Chicago. College cheerleader Giana Dettloff, 19, identified as victim of mass shooting near Illinois Wesleyan University (gbnvarsitycheer/Facebook)

"Giana was a student and a cheerleader at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois," McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder said, per the outlet. "During this incredibly difficult time, the Dettloff family has requested privacy as they navigate this heartbreaking tragedy. We kindly ask that everyone respect the family's wishes and allow them time and space they need to grieve. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the Dettloff family and all those affected by this tragic loss."

What we know about Giana Dettloff Detloff's cause of death was reportedly ruled as multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and pelvic region.

"There was no evidence of close-range firing, and toxicology testing is pending for the final report," Yoder said.

Dettloff was her parents' only daughter. She was originally from Carol Stream.

Bloomington Chief of Police Jamal Simington said that Dettloff’s family described her as "full of life, a sweet girl with a very bright future and an athlete."

"I witnessed the heartbreak of her parents and other family members when they learned that their daughter had been murdered. I felt their pain," Simington said.

North Central College President Abiódún Gòkè-Paríolá said in an alert to students and staff Monday, November 2, that Dettloff was "a member of our cheerleading team and our North Central family."

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"On behalf of the College, I offer my deepest condolences to her family, friends, teammates, and classmates. No words can ease the pain of her loss, but please know that we mourn with you and are here to support you. Our hearts are also with those injured in the shooting and their loved ones," he wrote. "As we grieve together, I encourage members of our campus community to utilize campus resources for counseling and support, including the Dyson Wellness Center and the campus chaplain, Rev. Max Blalock. As the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, please avoid speculation and respect the privacy of Giana’s family and those affected. Any information about opportunities to remember Giana will be shared in accordance with her family’s wishes."

The shooting injured at least eight other people, including several students from other Illinois universities and suburban Chicago teens.

What we know about the shooting According to police, the shooting took place without warning early Sunday morning, November 1.

"Bloomington police officers, including myself, patrol that very area throughout the night. This party was noticeably peaceful, jovial, and there were no disturbances witnessed or reported prior to the shooting," Simington said. "There was no indication or warning that a shooting would occur."

The shooting took place about 1:23 am Sunday in the 100 block of East Division Street during a party at an off-campus home. Police said officers heard gunshots while responding to a separate call blocks away.

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No one had been taken into custody as of Monday morning.

"We do not have anyone in custody currently, but we will identify the person or persons responsible for this tragedy and bring them forward for justice," Simington said. "This shooting is our greatest concern."

Glenbard High School District 87 Supt. Jessica Santee said in a statement that the shooting was “tragic,” adding that the district was "deeply saddened" by the impact it has had on the community.

"Far too many young lives have been impacted by senseless shootings," the statement read in part. "It is heartbreaking that our communities continue to face tragedies like this."

The school's cheerleading team remembered Dettloff in an emotional Instagram post.