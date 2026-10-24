Man dies after jumping from bridge during hours-long standoff that shut Dallas I-45 and I-20 interchange

One person died Thursday after jumping from a bridge during an hours-long police standoff. The man was trying to jump off the bridge as the SWAT team had forced closure of the Interstate 45 and Interstate 20 interchange in southern Dallas, authorities said. Dallas police closed a major highway interchange for several hours Thursday after responding to a person standing to jump from a bridge during a standoff. (Image for representation purpose only) (Unsplash)

Dallas police responded around 9:40 am near the eastbound LBJ Freeway ramp and northbound Julius Schepps Freeway in the Hutchins area after receiving reports of a person standing near the edge of a bridge, according to reports.

Officers closed all lanes of the interchange around 10 am. The SWAT team said that yet attempted to communicate with the person. The closure also affected I-20 East, which runs beneath the bridge, creating major traffic delays across southern Dallas County.

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Police respond as highway interchange remains closed The Dallas Police Department urged motorists to avoid the affected sections of I-45 and I-20 while officers handled the situation. The department posted updates on X and advised drivers to use alternate routes.

Police and emergency vehicles were visible at the scene during the response. Texas Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed congestion building across nearby roadways as commuters were diverted away from the interchange.

Police negotiators remained at the scene for several hours before the person jumped from the bridge. Dallas police later confirmed that the individual was pronounced dead at the location. No other injuries were reported.

A video shared on social media showed the SWAT Team and a man on the bridge locked in a standoff. A few minutes letter the man is seen jumping off the bridge as the SWAT team looked visibly distressed.