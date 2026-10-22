McKinney teen arrested for planning to assassinate Rep. Keith Self, plotting terrorist attack in North Texas on behalf of ISIS
A 17-year-old boy from McKinney, Texas, has been arrested by the FBI for allegedly planning to assassinate Keith Self at an event last Saturday.
A 17-year-old boy from McKinney, Texas, has been arrested by the FBI for allegedly planning to assassinate U.S. Representative Keith Self at an event last Saturday. According to federal investigators, the suspect was also planning to carry out a terrorist attack in North Texas on behalf of ISIS.
The juvenile was arrested on October 5 after acquiring a firearm, federal law enforcement sources said, per WFAA. Sources told the outlet that he had been radicalized recently and was being monitored by federal agents.
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The suspect, whose name has not been publicly released, remains in federal custody.
What Keith Self said
“Protecting our Constitutional Republic from radical Islam is getting messy," Rep. Self told WFAA in a statement. "I served in the military for 25 years with the mindset that defending freedom was worth the sacrifice. Our elected leaders should govern with that same mindset.”
Members of Congress are given a security stipend that they can use for personal protection. Self asserted that he has confidence in his security team.
Self, a McKinney Republican, introduced a non-binding resolution in Congress last month that denounces Sharia law and opposes its implementation within the US. He earlier also led legislation against Islamic extremism and Sharia law.
Self co-founded the “Sharia-Free America Caucus” along with U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Austin, last December. Its mission is “to oppose the influence of Sharia law in the United States and assert its incompatibility with the U.S. Constitution and Western values.”
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In August, the McKinney City Council approved the McKinney Islamic Association’s plans for a new mosque, stating it was completely compliant with local laws. Some citizens protested.
On being asked if his positions on radical Islam might be the reason he was targeted, Self said, "If it's ISIS related, you kind of have to believe that. I can't prove that. I don't know that for sure. But you have to follow the [old saying] if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it's probably a duck."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More