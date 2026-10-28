Monterey County Jail on lockdown as ICE agents launch targeted operation, protesters gather outside
California's Monterey County Jail was the target of an ICE operation, drawing protesters demanding federal officers leave as the facility went into lockdown.
A California jail was the target of an ICE operation, drawing protesters demanding federal officers clear out as the facility went into lockdown. An individual who identified themself as an ICE operative told KSBW that agents were conducting a targeted operation involving people at the Monterey County Jail in Salinas.
Officials did not say who was being targeted. It is also unclear if anyone was arrested.
A small crowd gathered outside to shout at agents. Protesters were heard yelling profanities as the immigration operation unfolded, per the outlet.
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Later, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office locked down the facility and suspended new bookings and inmate releases. Doors were also shut to public visitors. Attorneys meeting with clients were allowed inside.
The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said that out of an abundance of caution, it was taking temporary measures to ensure everyone’s safety.
The outlet reported that a tense exchange happened between Monterey County Supervisor Wendy Root Askew and an ICE agent about the jail’s decision to pause inmate releases. The agent reportedly questioned whether holding people who might otherwise be released violated their Fourth Amendment rights.
Askew said that the county would not release anyone at a location where ICE was present, adding that the county policy concerns staging immigration enforcement.
Monterey County supervisors’ policy
Back in September, Monterey County supervisors adopted a policy prohibiting county property from being used as a staging area, processing location or operations base for civil immigration enforcement. It includes exceptions for activities like the lawful execution of a judicial warrant and criminal enforcement.
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On Monday, October 26, the Sheriff’s Office said that it had not been notified of the reported activity, and could neither verify the identity of those involved nor the operation’s purpose. Federal agencies do not need to notify the Sheriff’s Office when conducting independent operations, according to the office.
“The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to complying with California law, including the California Values Act (SB 54) and the TRUTH Act, which establish requirements and limitations regarding local law enforcement interactions with federal immigration authorities,” the office wrote.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More