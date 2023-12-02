Ajit Pawar invokes Phule, backs Kunbi cert for Marathas

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit faction) chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar tried to pacify the Maratha community on Friday, the second day of the party’s two-day conclave held in Karjat in Raigad district. He said there was nothing wrong in giving Kunbi certificates to Marathas who had old records as proof. He also asked party leaders to stay away from caste bias and not make statements that could disturb social harmony in the state. Ahmednagar, Dec 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addresses a press conference, at Karjat, in Ahmednagar on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Deepak Salvi)

Pawar’s comments sought to assuage anger among Marathas over recent statements by his fellow party leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal opposing the issuance of Kunbi certificates. Maratha protesters reached the venue of NCP’s seminar at Karjat on Friday and shouted slogans against Bhujbal. Police had to deploy additional forces for Bhujbal’s security, and he left the venue immediately after his speech.

In his speech, Pawar cited the nineteenth century non-Brahman movement leader Mahatma Jotirao Phule to justify the claim that Marathas were Kunbi. “All Marathas, who were farmers, were called Kunbis. That’s why Mahatma Phule called Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as ‘Kulwadi Bhushan’ (pride of Kunbis). If the Marathas were not Kunbi, would Phule have used that word? Therefore, there is nothing wrong in issuing Kunbi certificate to Marathas who have old records, so that they can avail reservation from the OBC quota,” said Pawar. Bhujbal was not present at the time of Pawar’s speech as he had left the venue earlier.

Pawar expressed displeasure over provocative statements by leaders from both communities. “Leaders should not speak the language which will provoke the other community and disturb communal harmony. I will not allow communal tension to increase, which could lead to violence between the two communities. I am also directing all my colleagues in the party to stay away from caste bias and follow inclusive politics,” said the deputy chief minister.

Pawar also advised Marathas to have patience so that the issue of their reservation could be resolved as per due procedure. “On previous occasions, Maratha reservation was given but it was rejected by the high court first and then the supreme court. The same thing should not happen again. So will have to have patience as court requires empirical data and report from backward class commission and it will take time,” he said.

Earlier, Chagan Bhujbal in his speech said that he supported separate reservation for Marathas, but without touching the OBC quota. “If there is injustice, someone will have to talk, so I spoke about it,” said Bhujbal.

Meanwhile, Pawar also expressed concern over the country’s growing population while speaking at the party conclave. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come up with a law for population control which would be applicable to all citizens irrespective of religion.

“Uniform Civil Code may be the solution, and its provisions should address population control,” said Pawar.