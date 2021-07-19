Bihar: Senior IAS officer seeks security

Two days after lodging a complaint against chief minister Nitish Kumar and others at a police station in Patna, senior IAS officer Sudhir Kumar, currently a member of the state revenue board, on Monday sought security for himself, officials said.

The officer, an accused in a recruitment scam, had spent three years in jail before being released last year on bail granted by the Supreme Court.

Kumar had lodged a police complaint on Saturday, accusing the chief minister and others of forgery and seeking registration of an FIR (first information report).

The police, however, are yet to lodge an FIR though they officially received his complaint.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav demanded a thorough inquiry and adequate security for the IAS officer. “The chief minister ought to come clean on this issue. He must not shy away from getting the matter thoroughly investigated unless he has something to hide,” he told reporters on Monday.