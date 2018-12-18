BPSC prelims cut-off: What experts are expecting

Around 5 lakh aspirants had taken the 64th civil services prelims exam conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 16.

According to some experts who analysed the paper of BPSC prelims, the questions were easy as compared to last few years and were based on NCERT.

Apart from the history section that was more complex this year, all other sections were very easy that can lead to higher cut-off, experts say.

“Questions of all sections including mathematics were easy. Questions from maths were based on class 10th level arithmetics. Earlier, maths questions were of class 12th level due to which it used to be tough. The overall question paper was of easy to moderate level. The cut-off can be between 98 and 100. Last year it was 96,” said Vivek Kumar Sharma, faculty in coaching in Patna.

Another expert in History, Dr M Rahman of Rahman’s Gurukool of Patna said, “ Candidates who had prepared form NCERT and were updated with current affairs of 2017-18 could have easily solved the paper. Questions from history section were mainly from modern history. Candidates who had read the books in-depth could have answered correctly. Otherwise the question paper was easy and students were also happy with it. The cut-off can be between 98 and 100 for general category.”

Read more: BPSC solved paper

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 19:33 IST