AP POLYCET 2023 registration process ends tomorrow at polycetap.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 29, 2023 08:38 PM IST

AP POLYCET 2023 application process ends tomorrow, April 30.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh will end the registration process for AP POLYCET 2023 on April 30. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at polycetap.nic.in.

The AP POLYCET 2023 exam will be held on May 10.

Here's the direct link to apply

The applictaion fee is 400 for OC / BC Candidates and for SC / ST Candidates the applictaion fee is Rs100.

AP POLYCET 2023 application form: Know how to apply

Visit AP POLYCET 2023 official website at polycetap.nic.in.

Click on the “Online application tab”, available on the homepage.

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download and take the print for future reference.

Topics
andhra pradesh
andhra pradesh
